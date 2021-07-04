[India MSME Summit 2021] 35 quotes from Transformation, Talent, and Technology from Your Story’s 3rd MSME Event





Released in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature of YourStory, with the notable quotes from previous articles. The editing of this special citation focuses on innovation opportunities, resilience approaches, and digital transformation from the 3rd Annual Indian MSME Summit.

MSME plays an important role in the government’s economic survival plan. –Harshala Chandorkar, TransUnion CIBIL

India’s MSME sector is the backbone of the business ecosystem, contributing about 30% to national GDP as well as 40% to exports. –Ashish Sikka, Lenovo India

Last year, the line between mandatory and non-essential businesses was very clear. As a result, businesses that were not essential are more affected. Micro-enterprise is far more seriously affected than SMEs. -Kinara Capital, Hardy Kasher

Government systems need to be more accessible and easier to use so that more and more people can use them. –Ridhima Arora, Namhya Foods

Most IT solutions are designed for very large enterprises. However, SMB requires a completely different solution. –Ashish Sikka, Lenovo India

Most SMBs may not have heard of the tools startups use. -Jaspreet Dhingra, BANC

According to the government, we have 60 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs), of which only 15 percent have formal credit available. And of those 15%, 99% of companies don’t have access to credit at the right price. –Meghna Suryakumar, Crediwatch

Credit buyers have a set of data on loan and credit card repayments, but have not obtained B2B payments. -Recorder, Winnie Patro

Once MSME enables digital payments, it will enter the formal sector. This not only helps them increase their profits, but also allows them to raise capital. –Vikas Saroagi, Mastercard

MSME also needs to begin managing credit profiles while banks continue to monitor credit profiles. –Sujata Ahlawat, TransUnion CIBIL

A whopping two-thirds of MSMEs and four-fifths of micro MSMEs face significant payment delays. –Tushar Thakkar, Dalberg Advisors India

When the blockade began, most of the craftsmen who were supplying physical stores canceled their orders until November. -Kirty Punia, Ohai

Hyperpersonalization is much easier with the cloud. The available data and tools make it easy to fine-tune your model, reduce computational time, and run your campaign seamlessly. —

Saurav Dutta, recovered

With the cloud, you have a lot of flexibility in what you want to do. This helps you quickly track many aspects such as time to deploy everything in your system, meeting customer expectations, security, and compliance. –Ravi Daparthi, Oorwin Labs

The cloud has democratized the technology and innovation of all organizations. –B Raghavendran, AISPL

The cloud and collaboration service platforms have exploded. –Vivek Sharma, Lenovo India

The future is where technology, innovation, and the cloud are inextricably linked. –B Raghavendran, AISPL

The operation of today’s BFSI enterprises is almost unthinkable without managed services. –Deepak Aggarwal, Moneybox

Managed services include a high degree of control transition to trusted partners who can achieve results in many areas, including risk, regulation, cybersecurity, legal and compliance. –Rohit Midha, Lenovo India

Managed service partners have experience in many locations and need to flexibly scale up or down services based on their needs to bring critical expertise to their customers’ business areas. -Sundeep Mohindru, M1xchange

Pandemics indicate the need for evolution, so managed service partners should be able to innovate and adapt based on customer needs. –Satyajeet Limaye, BANKIT

The Internet is essentially the most vulnerable channel today. –Rajiv Agarwal, Boloro India

Business owners need to protect their websites to protect their physical stores. Just as you put the grill on the window and lock the door before you leave, you need to protect your website from cybercrime. –Sujay Vasudevan, Mastercard

Enterprises need the ability to deploy, manage, maintain, and protect their devices and data. You also need to be able to see the overall functional business model and see what needs to be changed to meet the evolving demands created by the pandemic. –Ashish Sikka, Lenovo India

SMEs need to think about ways to reduce costs, achieve economies of scale, and diversify risks. –Vivek Bindra, Bada Business

The next five years will be very exciting for online brands. -Manish Chowdhary, Wow Skin Science

Be careful, new destroyers will come in the process and it will be a completely long-term game. From offline to online will continue to happen for decades to come. —

Sarabanan Rama Krishnan, AISPL

People do not return to the store immediately. We plan to shop online this holiday season, so anyone digital-first can get a big advantage right now. -Chinukara, Luverne

This is the best time to be an Indian customer and D2C brand. Customers are online with very strong fundamentals of buying for convenience and for choice, not just for price. -Bharat Kalia, Lifelong Online

As an SMB, you can’t build an entire business with SaaS services alone … you need to make sure that SaaS is being used to streamline your organization and grow your business faster. –Ankur Sharma, Instamojo

Online sales provide data on consumer behavior. This helps companies innovate in response to market demand. This is essential for survival and maintenance. –Hirdyesh Mordani, MyEasyStore

The ability to pivot, understand market needs, find alternative sources of income resiliency, and survive the storm helped SMB during the pandemic. –Meghna Suryakumar, Crediwatch

The pandemic acted as a catalyst for the Indian dietary supplement industry. –Pallav Bihani, Boldfit

The pandemic shows what a decentralized business looks like. –George Chacko, Intel

Previously, technology was considered an expense, but now it is considered an investment. That is the biggest change that happened last year. –Ashish Sikka, Lenovo India

Last year we saw 700% business growth. The technology stack has helped us grow our business very quickly. -Alok Paul, Berrylush

Try it, you will get a solution. If not today, tomorrow. -MSME Chamber of Commerce Mukes Mohan Gupta

