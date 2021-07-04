TFSA Value Pick: One set of industrial technology stocks that will benefit from automation





ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSX: ATA) is an industry-leading automation solution provider for many of the world’s most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities to provide value-added solutions, including custom automation, repetitive automation, automated products, and pre-automation and after-sales service.

The company’s global presence and scale provide benefits in servicing multinational customers. This is because many of the company’s competitors are small and operate with a focus on geographic or industrial markets. ATS can provide localized services through a network of companies in more than 50 locations around the world.

The size and global footprint of ATS provides a competitive advantage in winning a large multinational customer program and providing a lifecycle-oriented service platform for customers’ global operations.

Technical ability

In addition, ATS designs, manufactures, assembles and maintains over 25,000 automated systems worldwide, with an extensive knowledge base and accumulated design expertise. ATS’s extensive experience in many different industrial markets and its talented workforce, including over 1,700 engineers and over 300 program managers, serve complex customer programs in a variety of markets. Suitable for

Throughout the company’s history of bringing thousands of unique automation projects to market, ATS has developed an extensive portfolio of products and technologies. ATS has many standard automation platforms and products, including innovative linear motion transport systems, advanced vision systems used to ensure the quality of products or processes, and advanced material processing technologies.

Extensive technology portfolio

In 2021, the company completed the construction of the new ATS Innovation Center, a state-of-the-art center for innovation teams. We have also completed the commercial launch of Symphoni, an innovative, high-performance digital manufacturing technology that doubles the productivity of automated assembly processes by eliminating value-free production time.

Management believes that the company’s extensive product and technology portfolio provides customers with the advantage of developing their own state-of-the-art solutions and staying competitive. ATS is well known in the global automation industry for its long history of innovation and wide range of operations.

Global reputation

The big advantage is that the ATS brand name and global reputation will improve the sales outlook and allow the company to be eligible for a variety of customer programs. Most customer relationships are long-term, often spanning more than 10 years. Many customers are repeaters who return to ATS many times to get the company’s services in automated manufacturing.

In addition, ATS provides a total turnkey solution for automation. This allows customers to single source the most complex projects to ATS, rather than relying on multiple engineering companies and equipment builders. In addition, ATS can provide customers with other value-added services such as pre-automation consulting, lifecycle material management, post-automation services, training and support.

Single source solution

With extensive and in-depth knowledge across multiple industries and technical disciplines, ATS provides customers with a single source solution that reduces manufacturing costs, accelerates product delivery and improves quality control.

ATS engages customers in both greenfield programs, including new factory equipment, capacity expansion, line movements, equipment upgrades, software upgrades, efficiency gains, and factory optimization. This will allow them to be properly positioned for the future.

