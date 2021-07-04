Innovation without gender gap





The golden age of invention in the second half of the 19th century is inconsistent due to its impact on economic growth and productivity.

In his ingenious study, The Rise and Fall of American Growth (2016), macroeconomicist Robert J. Gordon made five outstanding inventions that created an unrepeated burst of economic growth between 1920 and 1970. Identified. They were electrification, internal combustion engines, chemistry, telecommunications, and indoor plumbing.

Others may disagree with his choice, but most economists agree on growth in total factor productivity as measured by intangible assets such as innovation, and a better system has been in place since 1970, 20 It has fallen to half the average annual rate of 2% over the 50 years of the century.

One of the reasons for this stagnation is the time it takes for significant innovations to be fully accepted. Of course, there are exceptions, such as the rapid development of vaccines that control the pandemic of the Covid-19 virus.

However, historically, innovations such as wheels have been slow to spread after invention. The oldest example of a wheel excavated in Slovenia today was invented 5000 years ago. Still, many societies before the era of European discovery never found a use for wheels.

London-based Swedish writer and financial journalist Katrin Maral (who made Adam Smith Dinner?) Is the mother of invention, a history of technological development and a lack of interest in women. Added a feminist spin.

Rolling luggage

An example of her headline is the invention of a suitcase with wheels. It was patented several times, but it wasn’t released until Bernard Sado filed a patent in 1972 and Macy’s executive Jerry Levy patented it. Until then, you could only carry baggage, usually men’s baggage.

It was not thought that women could handle their luggage, even when traveling alone. Sadoz’s invention changed decades later, but in time for women to enjoy independent air travel. Today, rolling luggage has evolved from two wheels to four wheels, making it even easier to handle.

This is exactly the scene setter, as Maral delves into the history of hunter-gatherers. Women first developed tools for gardening, cooking, cleaning and preservation, which led to smelting, pottery and dyeing.

However, compared to men’s hard spears and clubs, few of these soft innovations remain. Maral states that textiles and pottery were much more important than bronze and iron in the advancement of civilization.

Patents and applications for suitcases with wheels.

Era of transportation

Maral does not mention Gordon’s excellent inventions in his extensive list of sources, but uses the car engine as an example where men’s needs were most important.

At the beginning of the 20th century, battery-powered cars competed with fossil fuel cars. Electric cars were cleaner and quieter, but were limited to a range of 60km on paved streets. Marketers have identified them primarily for women.

The man was sold a noisy and dirty internal combustion engine that could easily be refueled and driven on dirt roads. The crank start of the early models was a strictly masculine job.

This non-uniform contest determined the evolution of the car for the rest of the century. Technology that eliminates carbon emissions is now reversing history.

The early target market for electric vehicles was women.

The arrival of computers

Gordon’s analytical work focused on the impact of automation on durable manufacturing departments. In addition, he emphasized the slight impact of increased productivity on living standards compared to previous great inventions.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, he downplayed the role of computer technology in economic growth in the second half of the 20th century, and its productivity gains were significantly reduced.

Maral covers this from a different perspective with an analogy of human and machine, or, more broadly, male and female characteristics.

Robots are good at iterative functions such as calculations. However, they lack instinctive thinking and are not good at what people can intuitively do after years of experience. It is also known as the Polanyi paradox, named after another economist.

This leads to another paradox, Moravec’s paradox, that artificial intelligence excels in difficult tasks that take years to learn. However, AI lacks the computing power of young children when it comes to learning simple things such as walking and opening doors. This ranges from tasks such as cycling and hopscotch to household chores and laundry sorting.

Maral writes that we haven’t built a machine like a human yet. Instead, we organized humans like machines.

A female calculator from the movie “Hidden Person”.

The future of work

Marals’ biggest complaint about computing is that women, who were low-paying professions at the time, were the first human calculators. The movie “Hidden Figures” is about a bright black woman who did the math of Apollo’s lunar mission.

However, when computers eventually took over, coding became a higher-paying, male-centered profession, with most females excluded. The theme unfolds when Maral thinks about the future of both men’s and women’s work.

It depends on who has a say in whether the technology is being used for the benefit of the people, or whether it is distorted for other purposes. An example is the widespread use of surveillance and identification in China, which can ultimately lead to unthinkable societies.

The gender gap in rates of return can be exacerbated or eliminated, depending on which work is made redundant by automation. In Sweden, the author’s home country, the workforce is Europe’s most gender-separated, with a relatively wide wage gap of 30% (in contrast, New Zealand’s public service wage gap is only 5.7% in the top three. ).

Fortunately, many feminized professions have health, education, law, communication and media, human resources, and personal services that are important emotions, relationships, empathy, and soft strength of human contact. Depends on. The downside is that while these qualities lack robotics, they often come with lower wage rates.

Greta Thunberg demands, how do you challenge? At the United Nations Summit.

Reach a conclusion

Maral makes a compelling claim in history why women should not be excluded from the benefits and credit of technological progress. For example, it doesn’t make sense to discriminate who gets venture capital. This is a theme that Maral is particularly straightforward.

Men have no problems. But she writes that there is something wrong with the system that keeps women out.

The perception that motherhood requires commercial skills and has allowed many women to succeed in business should not impede access to capital or undermine the traditional earning role of men. But men have problems if they refuse to change.

This leads Maral to her most controversial conclusions, riffing Greta Thunberg’s accusations that world leaders lack action on climate change. Answer to her, how do you challenge? They are endangering the planet, hoping that a solution will emerge in the future.

Men have no problems. However, there is something wrong with the system that keeps women out.

Choosing what you do or don’t do about a climate emergency is directly related to your view of technology, says Maral, and American science writer Charles Mans is a witch and prophet in the environmental controversy. Future innovation for those who want to avoid ruin by resisting harmful changes, described as a battle between.

Maral says that the gender spin on this is that both wizards and prophets often misunderstand the past by ignoring or delaying the impact of technology on women. The simple question of why suitcase wheels didn’t occur decades ago was due to gender prejudice that the invention wasn’t well worth it.

Climate problems need not be dichotomized if it is possible to imagine another world and a solution can be found before it exists. This is a provocative idea that requires gender fusion to be fused and all people to be equally engaged in the pursuit of a joint economic future.

Mother of Invention: How good ideas are ignored in the economy built for men by Katrin Maral. Translated from Swedish by Alex Fleming (HarperCollins). Photo courtesy of Liam Brown

Nevil Gibson is a former editor of NBR. He has contributed films and book reviews to various publications.

This is the content provided and is not outsourced or paid by NBR.

