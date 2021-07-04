AMRISim Fraud Detection with TigerGraph and Google Vertex Part II: Using AutoML with TigerGraph Data in VertexAI | Shreya Chaudary July 2021





How to use Google’s AutoML with Tiger Graph data

This is the second blog of AMRISim fraud detection using TigerGraph and Google Vertex. Find your first blog here: https: //towardsdatascience.com/amlsim-fraud-detection-with-tigergraph-and-google-vertex-part-i-preparing-the-data-2f3e6487f398.

This project was created by Dezhou Chen (LinkedIn) with the help of Jon Herke (LinkedIn).

Welcome! This is Part II of the TigerVertex series, which integrates TigerGraph with VertexAI.

In the previous module, we used TigerGraph to read the data, used the graph algorithm to update the data, and finally exported the data in CSV. This module properly uses the CSV exported in the Google Vertex AI console and uses Google’s AutoML to create forecasts. Let’s get started!

First, you need to create a project on Google Cloud. To do this, first go to https://console.cloud.google.com/vertex-ai.

https://console.cloud.google.com/vertex-ai

[プロジェクトの選択]If there is an existing project in the upper left corner where is displayed, select the project from the window.If not, in the right corner[新しいプロジェクト]Press and follow the prompted instructions to create the project.

Note: Billing must be enabled to use Google Vertex AI.

When you click on a project to go to the VertexAI dashboard, you’ll see a screen similar to the following (although the project may not have been populated): If so, congratulations! Ready to move on to the next step!

Vertex AI dashboard with project selected

Next, you need to create a dataset. On the dashboard,[データセットの作成]Click. This will redirect you to the page where you want to set the dataset.

[データセットの作成]Click.Creating a dataset GUI

So first rename the dataset to something like tg_amlsim.

Update the name of the dataset

Next, you need to select a tabular dataset to upload the CSV. You want to determine if the transaction is invalid, so choose the type of regression / classification appropriately.

Clicked on tabular and selected regression / classification

You do not need to change the advanced options. Scroll down and[作成]Click. When you do this, you will be redirected to a page like the one below. This is a good place to add data to your dataset.

Add data here.

[コンピューターからCSVファイルをアップロードする]Make sure that is selected, then[ファイルの選択]Press the button. Upload the CSV created from TigerGraph data.

Select the CSV created in the past module from Tiger Graph

Change your Cloud Storage Path to a Google Cloud bucket.[参照]Click and select one of the displayed options. (Only one will be displayed, but if you have more than one, select the desired bucket.) Click the option you want and click[選択]Press.

Choose a bucket

At the end,[続行]Press.

Press Continue

CSV will start uploading. This may take a few seconds to complete. Once uploaded, you will be redirected to a page similar to the one below, where you can see all the column names. Congratulations when you reach that point! You have officially uploaded your data and are ready to perform your analysis.

CSV has been uploaded!

Finally, let’s train the model! On the screen above, press Train New Model.

On the first screen, change the purpose to classification. Then use AutoML to verify you. next,[続行]Press.

Use classification and AutoML

On the next screen, change the model name to whatever you like.[ターゲット列]so,[tx_fraud]Choose. Do not change the advanced options.[続行]Press.

Select tx_fraud.

Scroll to the bottom of the training options and[詳細オプション]Click. Therefore, select AUCPRC. This allows the model to focus on maximizing the accuracy of rogue transactions, a less common class. next,[続行]Press.

[詳細オプション]so,[AUCPRC]Click.

Finally, select your budget. Here we use the minimum value of 1. When you’re ready to start training[トレーニングの開始]Click. This will take about an hour, so feel free to take a break while waiting for an email from Vertex AI.

Enter 1 (or whatever you like) and[トレーニングの開始]Press.

Now that the model has been trained, you can view it.

A summary is displayed that includes data such as PR and ROCAUC, log losses, F1 scores, and other metrics.

index

Next, the precision-recall rate and ROC curve are also shown. Currently, they are very reasonable, which may be due to data imbalances.

curve

Perhaps most important to us, Google Vertex also has a confusion matrix. The most important part for us here is the True and True sections. In this case, our model was able to correctly identify only 52% of the fraudulent transactions. This isn’t great (it’s basically random).

Finally, the vertices have a feature importance chart. From here, transaction volume is by far the most important variable, followed by maximum, average, and minimum sender transactions, but variables such as recipient maximum, average, and minimum transactions are not important in the model. There is none. Created.

Feature importance chart

For better results, you can train longer, limit the variables you pass, generate more data, and balance your dataset.

Congratulations! We officially used AutoML to perform an analysis of the data from TigerGraph.

If you have any questions, please join TigerGraph Discord and ask a question.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://towardsdatascience.com/amlsim-fraud-detection-with-tigergraph-and-google-vertex-part-ii-using-automl-with-tigergraph-data-65cb86fc34b3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos