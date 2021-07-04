Huawei Launches AppsUP Contest for Asia Pacific





Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has launched AppsUP2021, a global annual app innovation contest.

In this year’s Asia Pacific (APAC) edition, contestants across the region will compete for the skills and talents to win from the $ 200,000 prize pool. Interested applicants can register from June 10th to August 20th, 2021.

The contest aims to inspire and support developers adopting and integrating HMS core kits to create innovative apps in five regions, including APAC, Europe, Latin America, mainland China, the Middle East and Africa. Will be held separately at.

This year’s APAC edition includes the 10 Best Apps, Best Games, Best Social Impact Awards, Honorary App Awards, 10 Most Popular App Award categories, and a new category of App Gallery Rising Star Awards, Best FinTech Innovation Awards, Best Includes HMS Core Innovation Awards and Excellent. Student Award and Technical Women’s Award. 20 great apps are selected based on social value, business value, user experience and innovation.

Shane Shan, director of APAC Huawei Consumer Cloud Services, said: “We want to enable developers of all levels to show their capabilities to the world through accessible platforms, development tools and technical resources. Therefore, AppsUP 2021 has double the number of award categories. And a new award has been specially created to recognize student developers, female developers and up-and-coming developers who are new to the HMS mobile ecosystem. “

In addition to winnings, AppsUP 2021 offers an accelerated path to the third largest mobile ecosystem and provides a foothold for developers to enter the global market.

By participating in the contest and launching the app on the App Gallery, it will be a starting point for accessing more than 730 million Huawei global smartphone users and increasing their exposure to potential partners and investors.

Developers participating in APAC can expect a wide range of technical support, including workshops with hands-on coaching by top Huawei engineers and guest judges. Finalists will also enjoy global media promotion and co-marketing opportunities with Huawei.

In 2020, Philippine startups and developers entered the contest, with three entries in the top ten. Kumu was awarded as one of the Best App Winners, and Investagrams (InvestaPhilippines) and Spick and Span (PlusPointsPhilippines) were honored. Spick and Span has also been recognized as one of the winners of the most socially influential apps.

AppsUP 2021 welcomes the participation of all mobile app developers and app owners, whether students, professionals, start-ups or businesses.

Developers must be based in the APAC region and submitted apps must be integrated with at least one HMS core kit to qualify. Participants can participate in the contest individually or as a team of up to 3 members.

