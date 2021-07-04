How innovation is driving a new electrical revolution





Created by Yogev Barak, Chief Marketing Officer of SolarEdge

Inspired by technological innovation and globalization, the world economy has undergone major changes over the past century. The entire industry has been rethought and transformed, but in the energy sector, the pace of change is much slower. Today’s electricity generation looks much like it was 100 years ago, with a large power plant in the center of the power grid. Other industries, such as computer networking, are moving towards distributed structures that effectively connect people and resources, but energy generation has not yet undergone a similar evolution.

Indeed, the energy sources that power these centralized stations have changed. Coal is beginning to lose its brilliance due to the rise of natural gas and nuclear energy. But finally, we are at the forefront of the seismic energy transition, which promises to reshape the way energy is produced and consumed. This shift heralds a more user-friendly, economical and technologically sophisticated energy economy that will bring significant benefits to industry players, consumers and the planet.

There are four factors that contribute to this transition. First, falling prices are connecting more and more solar plus battery systems to the grid and introducing new distributed energy sources. Second, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices gives people greater control over how they use energy. Third, grid instability is due to aging power infrastructure that exposes vulnerabilities, increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events (recently exemplified by Texas power outages), and increased photovoltaics. It is the main focus due to many factors such as. Adoption of solar energy equipment and electric vehicles (EV). The introduction of electric vehicles not only created intense demand for energy grids, but also rushed to launch exciting opportunities to help feed back and stabilize energy to the grid. Finally, traditional generators such as coal plants are increasingly being obsolete and replaced by more cost-effective and environmentally friendly generators.

At the grid level, this means that centralized generation will soon be a thing of the past. What replaces it? In the new energy economy, solar energy is generated from individual rooftops, stored in the batteries of the house, and used in the same place where it was generated. Neighbors may be connected by a mini-network, and cloud management solutions balance energy production and use. The era of chaotic wires that send electricity from the central office to remote areas will be a thing of the past. Just as our belief in thinking globally and acting locally has changed our way of thinking about food and how we consume it, so will the energy industry.

In our home, our energy usage reflects how we use other high-tech devices to get smarter. There is one energy manager, perhaps a solar energy inverter, who manages all the energy needs of the home. Administrators generate solar energy, store it in batteries, and manage the use of that energy at optimal times. This is all done through one user-friendly and convenient app. Do you want to take a shower at night? Your energy manager will tell you how hot the water should be based on your personal needs, how long your shower will take based on your tastes, and solar energy to prevent your electricity bill from skyrocketing. I know how to use it most effectively. It doesn’t stop in the shower: it applies to all your appliances, from your washing machine to charging your electric car, and it can already be powered by your solar energy system today ..

Together, they create a shared energy economy in which consumers actively participate in the electricity market. People are no longer passive energy consumers, they are energy producers and sellers. Unlike the democratization of transportation and accommodation by the ride-sharing and home-sharing industries, the new energy economy creates new opportunities-filled markets and empowers consumers who can handle energy consumption.

Combining this new energy network with the power of artificial intelligence, big data and predictive analytics will make the possibilities of smart energy grids extraordinary. A futuristic smart energy grid with AI and data analytics makes insight-based decisions to optimize energy allocation. This brings great benefits to the market and creates unprecedented efficiency by enabling better matching of supply and demand. This more advanced technology is still under development, but smart home and grid technologies are already implemented today.

For a slow-evolving industry, this change happens at a very important time. The combination of changing energy demand as the world’s population grows and the immense power of IoT, AI and big data creates a brave new energy economy. Its arrival will come soon.

