How to enable two-step verification for your Google account: everything you need to know

Each of us receives a lot of emails and login notifications in our inbox. However, few emails that destroy your personal account are detected. As such, Gmail can help protect your Google account by providing reviews by adjusting some settings. This is the most popular email client used all over the world. There is always the possibility that your email will be hacked in some way. For this purpose, a strong password with additional two-step verification helps protect your account. Therefore, the two-step verification process adds a layer of security to your account in case your password is stolen.

To enable two-step verification in Gmail:

Step 1: Log in to your Google account and click https://myaccount.google.com/ on your smartphone or PC.

Step 2: Once opened, in the navigation panel[セキュリティ]Choose.

Step 3:[Googleへの署名]Start with[2段階認証プロセス]Choose.

Step 4: After turning on 2-step verification, you need to proceed to the next step.

Step 5: Scroll down and[2ステップの検証]Click Options.

Step 6:[はじめに]Click the button and follow the onscreen instructions to set up two-factor authentication.

Step 7: Enter your password to verify your identity, select your password and try it now.

Step 8: Add a phone number so Google can send you a 6-digit verification code,[送信]Tap.

Step 9: Enter the 6-digit code sent by Google and enter your phone number.

Step 10:[次へ]Click to turn it on and enable two-factor authentication.

Step 11: You can also log in from Google Prompt to help protect against SIM swaps and other phone number based hacks.

