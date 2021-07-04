It’s “domestic violence” where my husband choked me four times on Google





Warning Trigger: Domestic Violence

It took me four times to clench my hand around my neck with blind anger before I googled the word domestic violence.

four times! And every time I feel like I’ve given him the opportunity to do it again. And after each, I waited in anticipation of gratitude that I never got, rather than waiting for a moaning apology or request for forgiveness that I couldn’t get. He didn’t know how lucky he was to have a girlfriend (and his wife!) Who kept in his best interests and didn’t call the police or tell anyone what happened. Is it? Did I have to at least tap my back for loyalty?

When I finally broke the silence, I was shocked, first by a domestic violence counselor, then by my mother and a few friends, when it was assumed by a non-expert that attacked me. .. And I realized that it is what we collectively guess when we think about domestic violence.

I immediately skipped pushing and hitting and I did so before he went right to the jugular vein. literally.

My best friend called my bullshit when she asked why I kept calling what happened in Las Vegas, not when he choked me … She also reminded me that it’s not always a drunken stupor. I forgot conveniently because it made everything easy to swallow.

With this opening and beginning to regain my strength, I questioned everything. Especially my values ​​as a woman. mother. A strong independent expert.

I spoke. I read. I looked it up. I emphasized the shit of the book Why does he do it: In the anger and dominating man’s mind by Randy Bancroft. I have noticed that there are many forms of abuse. I wrestled with being a victim or a perpetrator. I was never innocent to act violently against my partner. I believed this was my reward. Karma of my relationship. What I have come to understand is that the difference between violent explosions, anger and abuse is a factor of power and control. Neither treatment is okay. Let’s be clear. Both are wrong and both require hard internal work. That is the pattern of dismantling of power and equality, when it becomes much more difficult to walk.

Another thing I have learned is that abuse is a choice. It’s not because of alcohol. It’s not the military’s fault. It’s not the fault of my absent parents. It can be learned and manifest in many forms. Substance abuse and difficult life experiences can exacerbate it, but they are not the cause. And neither is a victim. The only way to overcome abuse is to deal with the abuse choices.

My marriage broke. The wire has changed. My new traumatic reaction took hold when the situation between us escalated even a little, especially when alcohol was involved. That night I slept with a sharp object, hid the key under the pillow, unlocked the window, and sent a text message to my neighbors and mom to see if they were at home and awake. .. My body shook uncontrollably and my jaw quivered.

You see, I’m having discussions, fights, disagreements, and yelling matches with people, full of thrown phones and broken glass. People I love. And the emotions that emerged during and after that were always a hot mixture of anger, irritation, guilt, or anxiety. But don’t be afraid. There is never a cold loneliness of horror. The aspect of the safety plan was new and very unpleasant.

So why am I here? What a shit my confidence has become. Guilt and gratitude came to my mind every day. Stay, weak, hide my feelings, guilty of not being very real. Thanks to my partner for helping me with my house, income, and sometimes housework and parenting. A man who admitted what he had done and started treatment for a while. But if I’m honest, the damage will happen. The fact that he had to move forward together had to be his only condition. He kept those feelings inside, didn’t tell anyone, didn’t ruin his reputation, and said it wasn’t a big deal with the same breath he asked me not to leave. I did. Despite being that textbook, when someone moves into your head that way and shatters your determination, it “just leaves it very complicated.

I decided that my healing would be on my timeline without any conditions imposed on anyone else. If you try to play according to the abuser’s rules, you will be more afraid, easier to operate, more hollow … exactly where they want you. After that, the cycle continues, as there are only shells left.

So now I know. This is what I learned.

If you suspect any abuse, please contact us immediately.

Get the information. I googled to see if anyone could stop the abuse or go to treatment with them for the abuse. The answers are “yes” and “no” respectively. The first requires a significant amount of work, both in groups and individually. And most marriage counselors don’t see a couple when physical abuse exists, or more recently, because it’s an abuser’s problem, not a couple’s. A good counselor will not hold the victim accountable.

… even if you think you never need it.

I remember who you are.

Your strength. Your programming. Your wiring. Nothing you have done should react to violence. No matter how much your partner manipulates you to think you are, you don’t deserve it. This is not your fault. Even if your partner tries to blame you.

Please do not do it alone.

What I found when I finally raised my voice was that no one abandoned me. nobody. They were afraid and honest. And most importantly, on my side while I’m starting the tough process of leaving.

When I couldn’t breathe on the dirty floor of a hotel in Las Vegas in the aftermath of the last incident, he tried to minimize me over and over again, reminding me that I wasn’t dead, so I Finally took the first step. I’m not dead I am here. I am strong And I knew it would happen again if I stayed. And I’m worried he might have done that too.

