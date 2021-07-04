Scottish company supporting R & D for post-pandemic recovery





Paul Winstanley said the record number of new projects undertaken by the CENSIS Center is a positive sign for the Scottish economy recovering from a pandemic.

The CENSIS Center, which specializes in sensing, imaging and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, added 21 projects to its pipeline in the last quarter, bringing the total to 250 since its inception eight years ago.

The project involving the company created and maintained nearly 1,000 jobs in Scotland and brought over 50 million project values ​​through investment from industry, academic and public sector partners.

Sign up for our daily newsletter i newsletter cuts noise

The Center’s CEO, Paul Winstanley, said the record quarter was a positive sign for the Scottish economy against the backdrop of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent blockade. It was.

Historically, R & D has tended to be one of the first costs to be reduced in a recession, but in the last 18 months of experience, companies are aware of the benefits of innovation and are keen on investing. I was able to continue.

In fact, cash investment in R & D from many of the organizations we work with is actually increasing, with a focus on digital and technology that enables businesses to operate remotely through digital twins or remote asset monitoring. It is placed.

According to Winstanley, business leaders say innovation is a way for companies to keep moving forward by streamlining processes, improving efficiency, or allowing staff to focus on high-value work. He says he is more and more aware of it.

Continuing to invest in R & D is rarely important to the resilience of a business. Telework, in particular, is likely to continue to be a hallmark of how businesses operate and is expected to focus on innovation over the coming months and years.

CENSIS’s 250th project is a major 12.5 million initiative aimed at creating three future communities in Glasgow, Dundee and Moray, and is provided by a consortium of partners led by Blackwood Homes and Care. .. It is funded by the UK Institute for Research and Technology Innovation as part of the Healthy Aging Challenge of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.

This plan aims to help older people in Scotland lead longer, healthier and more independent lives. Each region focuses on community involvement and co-design and testing of innovations that support healthy aging, such as improving and adapting access to existing homes and overall design of future homes. Determine your own focus.

Winstanley explained that the project is crucial in bringing to Scotland a large-scale initiative that could affect the entire UK.

He added that partners from a wide range of industries, academia, and other innovation centers are involved, emphasizing what can be achieved through collaboration.

CENSIS helps organizations explore innovation, overcome technology barriers and achieve business transformation.

It works with organizations ranging from large multinational and public sector organizations to SMEs and start-ups, and is funded by organizations such as Scottish companies, highlands and islands, and the Scottish Funding Council.

Recent projects include helping the East Renfrewshire Council deploy smart road gridting systems using the IoT. Sensors were installed on roads outside Barrhead to measure temperature and target the gripping resources in the areas of greatest need.

Editor’s message: Thank you for reading this article. We depended more on your support than ever before because the changes in consumer habits brought about by the coronavirus affect advertisers. If you don’t already have one, consider getting a digital subscription to support trusted, fact-finding journalism: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/business/scottish-firms-backing-rd-for-post-pandemic-recovery-3294374 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos