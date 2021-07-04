Google Pixel Buds A Series Review





Introduction and unpacking

This is Google’s third attempt at Pixel Buds. The change from the first generation corded Pixel Buds to last year’s true wireless Pixel Buds was important and resonated. “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” Google thinks very much about the Pixel Buds A series. These TWS earphones look the same, have many of the same features, and are $ 80 cheaper than the 2020 Pixel Buds.

Pixel Bud (2020) [left], Pixel Bud A series [right]

Google’s “A Series” is usually associated with the Pixel lineup of smartphones. The Pixel model has a lowercase “a”, which means the same thing. It offers the same experience as its flagship product at a low price. Before explaining what’s missing, let’s take a look at what you get with the Buds A series.

The Pixel Buds A series is touted as a premium sound earphone with a comfortable fit, clear calling and excellent battery life. This experience is also tightly integrated with the Google Assistant and is centered around “Google’s usefulness.”

The Pixel Buds A-Series comes with three eartip sizes, a USB-A-USB-C charging cable, and a quick start guide.

Now that we’ve seen what’s in the box, let’s take a closer look at the hardware itself.

Hardware and design

The Pixel Buds A series have the same design and are compatible with last year’s Pixel Buds. The charging case is about the same size, but it’s 8 grams lighter (53g) because it doesn’t have a wireless charging coil. Overall, I like the rounded shape of the egg, which is only two and a half in size. The flip-up hinges are extremely sturdy and won’t sway when closed.

The magnetic clasp is strong enough to keep the case closed, but if you drop the charging case from any height, the buds will definitely pop out of the case. If you are clumsy, keep away from the sewer grate. Google charges $ 39 + tax to replace a single Pixel Bud A series in case it is lost or damaged.

The buds themselves are small, weigh 5 grams each, and are light enough to forget you’re wearing them. Most of the buds are made of plastic, but the wide side of the bud has a soft matte finish and the back side facing the head is shiny. Both buds are rated IPx4 waterproof and sweat resistant.

There is a beamforming mic at the bottom of each pad and a noise reduction mic at the top so the other party can hear your voice clearly. Each bud is also equipped with a wear sensor. Playback automatically pauses when you pull out the bud.

The sound is produced by a custom 12mm driver, similar to the more expensive Pixel Buds. The buds are also equipped with “space vents” that regulate the air pressure in the ears. This should help with long-term comfort and we will look into it later.

The design is exactly the same, but the components of the Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds A series are different. The A-series touchpad cannot detect swipe gestures. That is, you cannot use swipes to adjust the volume. Also, each bud has one less proximity sensor, reducing the total weight of each bud by about 0.5 grams.

Fit and comfort

The Google Pixel Buds aren’t a big deal, except for the tips of your ears. If you’re having trouble installing the Pixel Buds last year and you’re hoping that this may have been tweaked, you’ll be disappointed. The equipment is the same and in most cases it’s okay. In my case, the silicone “stabilizer arc” doesn’t really stay where it should be. Rather, the arc may or may not touch my ears (usually not).

It does not say that the buds are unpleasant. Although the buds are mostly fixed only at the tips of the ears, they have been found to be safe and comfortable to use for extended periods of time. Choosing a third-party foam tip may feel more comfortable, but it can also cause problems when mounting it in the charging case.

Some users have reported that last year’s Pixel Buds stabilizer arc could eventually form a trigger point that causes ear fatigue. You can imagine the same thing happening here. The buds are light and small and should be comfortable for most people to use for extended periods of time. Again, fit tends to be subjective and varies from person to person.

The stabilizer wasn’t the best shape for my ears, but I was able to wear it while exercising. As with other earphones, wear a headband as excessive sweat will eventually slide.

App features

For setup, Fast Pair makes it easy to find a new pair of Pixel Buds for your Android device. Neither Pixel Buds model supports multipoint pairing, so you’ll have to manually pair Buds every time you switch from using your Android smartphone to using your PC.

The Pixel Buds are technically compatible with iOS, but are best paired with Android smartphones. If you have an Android smartphone other than Pixel, you can access all features and controls from the Pixel Buds app. From there, you can change settings, ring the bad if you drop it behind the couch, or download a bad firmware update. If configured to use iOS, you will need an Android device to manage Buds settings and firmware updates.

The Google Assistant is the main selling point of the Pixel Buds A series, and its implementation and integration with Android are excellent. Not only will the notification be read into your ears, but you can also answer directly from Buds without using the phone. I’ve noticed that this actually works very well and I use it a lot to reply to messages I receive while working.

You can also talk to your assistant in the same way you do on your device to set reminders and timers, listen to trivia quizzes, check the weather, and dial your contacts.

You can hold down either pad and wait for the beep to start talking. When you let go of the bud, a query will be sent. If you prefer the hands-free method, Buds always listens to the wake phrase “Hey Google”. Tap any pad to interrupt the assistant and resume playback.

You should receive a response from Google within 3 seconds. Depending on the connection, it may take some time.

Once the cross-border movement is safe again, you can use Pixel Buds to translate.You can use the buds to ask Google “Help me speak” [a supported language]”. I tested them to translate into Spanish, and the translation is very fast, but it may miss some words here and there.

When it comes to customization, there’s no real way to change the Pixel Buds’ touch controls. The interface between Buds and the app is kept as simple as possible. Below are the Pixel Buds A Series settings that you can turn on and off to customize.

Google Assistant “Hey Google”: Allows the assistant to wake up with a wake phrase Playback start sound: Audio that plays when the wake phrase is spoken Blip Touch control: Enables or disables touch control Bass boost: Available The only EQ option that stands out from the bass and sub-bass Adaptive Sound: Automatically adjusts the volume based on environmental noise In-ear detection: Automatically plays / pauses playback when the bud is removed

Adaptive sound is a unique feature of both Pixel Buds models. Buds can gradually adjust the volume of music according to the amount of ambient noise present. I found that ambient noise works very well when I take my dog ​​for a walk. As cars passed by and planes barked overhead, the volume rose quickly and slowly, and after the event subsided, the volume returned to normal levels.

You can override the function at any time by manually adjusting the volume. Adaptive sounds are temporarily disabled until the soundscape changes and new adjustments are needed. The Pixel Buds app states that Bass Boost and Ambient Noise can reduce battery life. This will extend battery life.

Charging, battery life, connectivity

The Pixel Buds A series can be played for 5 hours on a single charge, and can be played for a total of 24 hours in the charging case. The case is charged via USB-C, but wireless charging is not available.

According to Google, this 24-hour evaluation is based on test runs run on prototype hardware, with power saving features disabled, so actual mileage will vary.

In my experience, the Pixel Buds A series ran out of charging cases by about 5% every hour of listening time (using both Buds). This brings the estimated playback time of the Pixel Buds A series to 20 hours on a full charge.

When it comes to connectivity, many users have experienced signal breaks and disconnections with the Google Pixel Buds last year, and the Google Pixel Buds A series has updated the radio to improve stability.

Sadly, I was disconnected and disconnected and immediately reconnected while playing music. This was triggered for some reason every time I tried to use the Google Assistant. We’ve even pinpointed the nearby 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection (and near the router) that was causing the interference with the Buds A series.

Sound quality and phone

You can’t apply custom EQ settings, but the Pixel Buds A-series provides a balanced sound with clear mids and treble. Bass and bass may be missing at first, but the bass boost option should satisfy anyone looking for an ear-stimulating bass. Depending on the genre you listen to, the treble can be a bit jarring, but buds are great for consuming podcasts and conversations.

These are surprisingly good sounds for a pair of buds in this price range, and there is no doubt that they will impress the average consumer, especially with Bass Boost enabled. Otherwise, when switched off, the sound is very balanced and the vocals and mids are emphasized.

The buds work with both Android and iOS AAC codecs, and each bud is connected independently, so there is no relay between the buds.

Buds uses a beamforming mic for voice calls, and a noise reduction mic allows you to make calls near crowded streets using the Pixel Buds, and the caller hears me very clearly. I will report that it was done.

Summary, verdict

Before making a verdict, let’s take a look at the other products that the Buds A series is competing with. The first thing that comes to mind is the entry-level AirPods that start at $ 159. This really comes down to what your flagship device is, and whether you prefer Siri or the Google Assistant. If you have an iPhone, you’ll have a better integrated experience with AirPods, you’ll need a little more shell to do so. It’s possible to use the Buds A series on the iPhone, but it’s not an ideal experience.

I can’t talk about their sound quality, but Amazon Echo Buds offers an in-ear assistant experience similar to the Buds integration with the Google Assistant. This depends heavily on whether you are more immersed in the Alexa ecosystem. The Buds A series is still a bit cheaper.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds + currently offers much more customization, pass-through sound, EQ profiles, and even wireless charging for the same price as the new Pixel Buds, but I think the Pixel Buds package and Pixel Buds app are more user-friendly. I will.

Last year’s Pixel Buds were actually listed at discounted prices in many places, so if you find wireless charging and volume swipe control worth the extra charge, it’s only $ 20 more expensive than the A-series. You may be able to find it. This is only if you can find last year’s Pixel Buds that are significantly out of stock.

Just as Google succeeded with the more affordable “a” Pixel model, the company reduced the cost of the Pixel Buds while recreating the core user experience. The result is an affordable, portable and stylish package of features at a reasonable price.

The Pixel Buds A series highly recommends excellent sound, excellent call quality, and close integration with the Google Assistant. Battery life isn’t the strongest I’ve ever seen, but it’s still more than enough. It may not be the best sounding earphone, but it works very well on Android smartphones and is a lot of fun to use.

