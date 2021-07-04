Is Google blocking “forks” on the road?





Big Tech faces music from competitors around the world, but Google had an unusually tough day on June 22, 2021. First, the European Commission (EC) has launched an antitrust investigation into Google’s behavior in the online advertising technology sector. Hours later, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an investigation into Google’s behavior in the smart TV (STV) sector.

CCI suspects that Google is preventing STV makers from using a modified version of the Android operating system (OS), also known as the “Android fork.” A known fork developed by Amazon is Fire OS. Despite its success with Amazon’s TV sticks, Fire OS has yet to mark India’s leading STV makers. Some industry experts believe this may be due to Google’s anti-fork practices.

Since 2015, Amazon and Goggle have been in the head of loggerhead turtles trying to truncate each other. First, Amazon has stopped selling Chromecast and Google Home on its website. Google then blocked YouTube from Amazon’s products. The two companies called a truce in 2019. Since then, YouTube has been available on the Fire Stick / Alexa, and Google Home and Chromecast support Amazon Prime Video.

There may be no more discord between the two companies, but Google’s policy protects Android from fork competition. If the device manufacturer pre-installs the Play Store on their Android device, they must sign a contract with Google called the Android Compatibility Commitment (ACC). ACC prohibits device manufacturers from using forks throughout their device portfolio. Due to Android’s large market share, it would be commercially feasible for most device manufacturers to not include Android devices in their portfolio and would not handle forks at all. Lack of demand hinders investment in fork development. This hinders innovation and limits consumer choice to newer versions of Android for a better experience.

CCI complaints were filed by two individuals claiming that Google’s contracts with STV makers such as Xiaomi and TCL restrict the use of Android forks on their devices. Another claim is that STV makers need to pre-install the entire suite of Google Apps and can’t choose an app for their device. This allows you to protect or strengthen Google’s market position in other products such as Internet Search (Google Search), Video Streaming (YouTube), and Web Browser (Chrome). These claims are similar to those made to Google in the case of smartphones under CCI investigation. Interestingly, this is the fourth survey CCI has ordered Google. Another ongoing investigation into Google is related to Google Pay (Google tax case). In 2018, CCI penalized Google for exploiting its advantage in the online search market.

While many countries have investigated Google’s behavior in the smartphone OS market, India may have first investigated Google’s policy in the STVOS space. In 2018, the EC fined Google $ 4.3 billion for banning device makers from using forks and requiring them to pre-install their own apps on Android-based devices. Google appealed to the EC’s decision, but Google’s senior vice president, Rockheimer Hiroshi, wrote a blog. “According to EC’s Android decision, Android partners wishing to distribute Google apps in the future may build incompatible or forked smartphones and tablets for the European Economic Area (EEA).” Stated. Interestingly, the petitioner told CCI that Google has already changed the contract under the 2018 EC order. Only a CCI study will reveal if changes have been made to the Indian market, but STV maker Onida offers both Android STVs. And Indian Fire OS based STV.

If the CCI query actually makes a market fix, Android users may get the option to choose from a list of apps instead of enduring the pre-installed Google apps. You can even add a Fire Stick interface to your favorite brand of STV and Alexa to your remote control without having to buy an additional TV stick. Currently, I could only imagine the comfort of working with one remote control. It’s the same with Alexa. This is what competition law can do: ensure profits for consumers through more choices at better prices.

Vivek Agarwal is a DMD Advocates partner and competition law. These are his personal views.

