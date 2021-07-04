How Google Stops Tracking Your Location: Everything You Need To Know





This is a step-by-step guide to prevent Google from tracking your location when using devices such as Android, iOS, computers and laptops.

Google is a cross-platform web browser that is widely used around the world. It has been ported to android, iOS and macOS as the default browser. Keep track of all the data found or where users have moved. The location tracker always turns on whether you are using Google Maps or checking your location on a social media platform. But through this tracking, you are being tracked in every move you make. This not only consumes your data and battery, but also tracks your location history. Some well-known browsers like Google rely entirely on your location to provide the relevant information you need.

To stop location tracking on Google Chrome, Google, Android, and iOS:

Google Chrome:

Go to this Google Chrome menu icon and click Settings. Then scroll down and[詳細設定を表示]Click. In the content settings, a popup will appear. once again,[場所]Scroll down to the section and[禁止]Click. Allows you to track your physical location on any site.

Google:

Go to the settings page on the right[場所]Click the pause button[履歴の管理]Click to remove individual entries from the location history. If you want to delete the history for a particular day, select a date from then[この日のすべての履歴を削除]Click. If you want to delete all history[すべての履歴を削除]Click Options.

Android:

Open the configuration options on your Android phone.[位置レポート]Tap[オフ]Tap.[位置履歴]Search for options[オフ]Click Options.Under[位置履歴を削除]You can also tap the button.

iOS:

On your iPhone, open the Settings button and go to Privacy Options. For privacy options, click Location Services. The first option is to turn location on or off. Must be turned off to completely disable tracking. Then scroll down the apps that you’ve allowed to use location data. You can then move and disable each app. However, do not disable Find My iPhone. Losing a device makes it difficult to find it.Scroll to the bottom again[システムサービス]Tap. Here you can stop tracking by disabling all options except cell network search. Tap a frequent location to turn it off. ..

