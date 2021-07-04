Google announces new Firebase feature on Google / IO





At a recent Google I / O conference, Google announced a new product, AppCheck, for the Mobile-Backend-as-a-Service platform Firebase. It provides an additional layer of security for accessing other Firebase products. We’ve seen improvements in many of our existing Firebase products. The local emulator suite now includes the file store Cloud Storage, the monolithic web SDK is modularized, and performance monitoring processes data in real time.

Firebase includes products for building apps such as authentication and Firestore NoSQL databases to release and monitor performance (eg remote configuration and performance monitoring) and increase user engagement (Google Analytics, remote configuration). , Push notifications in the cloud, etc.). Messaging).

Google claims that more than 3 million apps are actively using Firebase each month and are experiencing significant growth. During the 13 months from September 2019 to October 2020, 500,000 apps were added. Recently, the same number of apps were added during the seven months from October 2020 to May 2021. The App Store has 2.2 million apps and the Google Play Store has 3.5 million apps.

Most Firebase products are free to use or offer a free tier. Firebase provides SDKs for iOS and Android apps, web projects, cross-platform apps built with Google’s Flutter UI framework, games, and back-end applications.

App checks validate both apps and devices with tokens, while authentication validates a user’s right to access a particular resource. It currently protects Cloud Storage, Realtime Database, and Cloud Functions for serverless products, and plans to support other Firebase products. App check requires DeviceCheck for iOS, SafetyNet for Android, and reCAPTCHA v3 for web app.

Emulator Suite runs Firebase products on developer machines without incurring cloud costs or mixing test and production data. Prior to adding Cloud Storage, it already supported authentication, new Firestore databases, old Realtime Databases, Cloud Functions (including Pub / Sub), and hosting.

Modularization of the Firebase Web SDK in version 9 is a beta feature. This allows build tools to perform so-called tree shakes in the version 9 SDK. This promises to reduce the SDK size by up to 80% for deployment.

In addition to the new real-time data, Performance Monitoring also displays a table with traces on a recently improved dashboard.

Remote Config enables feature flags and app personalization by delivering customized configuration values ​​to user segments or individual users. In addition, the Remote Config console improves the display of configuration parameters and better highlights configuration changes that are ready for rollout. Google has also updated its A / B testing results page. The newly announced personalization feature uses machine learning to automatically apply the right configuration to any user based on specific goals (such as revenue or engagement). Not yet open to the public.

App distribution allows developers to ship test versions of their app on both iOS and Android. In addition to Android’s old public format APK files, it now supports Android AppBundle, Android’s current official app public format.

Crashlytics analyzes mobile app crash data and enables custom key search and filtering. We’ve also improved support for apps built on game engines such as Android’s Native Development Kit and Unity.

Google is also a Firebase plugin that provides full-text search and analysis of user comments in the Cloud Firestone database, syncs Firebase Authentication user data with MailChimp, and sends messages via MessageBird (text message or chat program). Emphasized recent extensions.

