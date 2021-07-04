Google, FB wins government praise for compliance





IT Ministers praise the removal of offensive posts as a major step towards transparency

Facebook and Instagram have deleted millions of posts in accordance with the new Information Technology Regulations. Facebook is proactive in taking action on 1.8 million content, including adult nudity and sexual activity, and 2.5 million content related to violent and graphic content.

Of the 30.5 million content that Facebook acted on from May 15th to June 15th by Indian users, 25 million were identified as spam. Of the 2.03 million deleted content on Instagram, 34.4% were accused of committing suicide and self-harm, followed by 32.9% of accused of exhibiting violence and graphic content.

On Saturday, federal IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad praised Twitter on Facebook, Google, and Instagram for removing offensive posts in accordance with new IT legislation as Twitter lost government support, making a big move towards transparency. I said one step.

It’s nice to see important social media platforms such as Google, Facebook and Instagram that follow the new IT rules. Prasad tweeted that the first compliance report on the voluntary removal of offensive posts published according to IT rules is a major step towards transparency.

The release of compliance reports by Google, Facebook and Instagram must be enthusiastic on Twitter, which is involved in a dispute with the Indian government over new social media rules.

The new IT regulations require a large digital platform (more than 5 million users) to release a monthly compliance report detailing the complaints received and the actions taken there.

Facebook has removed 25 million pieces of content identified as spam. 1.8 million pieces of content, including adult nudity and sexual activity, were removed, 99.6% of which were aggressive. Actions were also taken when there was 589,000 content related to suicide or self-harm. Facebook’s aggressive percentage is content that shows regulated products such as bullying and harassment (36.7%), organized hate speech by dangerous organizations and individuals (98.8%), hate speech (96.4%), and drugs (96.4%). It was 99% or more in most indicators except 96.4%). 97.9%) and firearms (89.4%). Facebook will publish the following report on July 15th, including details of user complaints received and actions taken.

On Instagram, the maximum number of actions taken (699,000) was categorized as suicide and self-harm, of which 99.8% were aggressive. This was followed by 668,000 violent and graphic content. Adult nudity and sexual activity have resulted in 490,000 actions on content. Unlike Facebook, Instagram performed poorly, but was a bit better at detecting bullying and harassment, at least in percentage (43.1 percent). However, in absolute numbers, Facebook automatically detected 43,306 content and Instagram automatically detected 46,548 content.

Use a combination of artificial intelligence, community reports, and team reviews to identify and review content against policies. As we develop this report, we will continue to add more information and enhance these efforts for transparency, according to a Facebook spokeswoman.

Four days ago, Google also released its April Transparency Report. Google said it received 27,762 complaints from individual Indian users in April of this year on suspicion of violating local law or individual rights and removed 59,350 content.

Twitter and government have clashed on multiple issues over the past few months, including during a peasant protest and when the microblogging platform tagged political posts of several ruling BJP leaders as manipulated media. From the center on the course, which brought out a sharp rebuke. Even in the context of growing tense relations with the Indian government, Twitter recently temporarily blocked IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from accessing his account on suspicion of violating US copyright law. Serious violation of IT rules.

India is a major market for global digital platforms. According to data quoted by the government earlier this year, India has 5.3 billion rupees WhatsApp users, 4.1 billion rupees Facebook subscribers, 2.1 billion rupees Instagram clients, and 175 million rupees account holders on the microblogging platform Twitter. I am using.

