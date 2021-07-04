Today’s future business, science, and deep tech revolution





Where are the new technologies for global business? What fundamental changes are happening around us? Where are we heading next in technology? And what will bring us there in the next 10 years?

Most of the world’s attention, and in fact, the content offered on this blog focuses on hot cyber topics such as ransomware, data breaches, critical infrastructure protection, short-term and medium-term security solutions, but today. So much more is happening. Fundamentally change the way business is run in the long run.

The Future of the Present: Business, Science, and Deep Tech Revolution is an excellent book covering a myriad of topics, starting with some great historical background. The chapter topics are:

World Autonomous Vehicles Utilizing Technology Future of Work Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things and Smart City Biotechnology 3D Printing Virtual Reality and Video Games Education Social Network FinTech and Cryptocurrency Encryption and Blockchain Robot Engineering Nanotechnology Airplane , Rockets, Satellite Energy New Materials Big Data Cyber ​​Security and Quantum Computing Past Futures Only in the last topic, we found some insightful ideas of current technology systems and infrastructure, and which of them in the future. How will it affect you? For example, page 275: Over the last 20 years, this complexity has increased in all segments. It includes routers, Wi-Fi, access points and modems in the home internet structure. We are at the expense of the complexity needed to use these technologies as simply as possible.

While many books are written on these diverse topics, Perelmuter provides an amazing summary in a not too long and easy-to-read format (acknowledgments, indexes, references totaling 281 pages before).

About the Author According to Amazon.com: Guy Perelmuter is the founder of GRIDS Capital, a deep tech venture capital firm focused on artificial intelligence, robotics, life sciences and technological infrastructure. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering in 1994 and a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from 1996 at the Pontifical Catholic University in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He specializes in computer vision technology using artificial intelligence. In 1997, he was awarded the Brazilian Young Scientist Award for implementing a solution for creating text in Braille using a dot-matrix printer. After that, he developed a risk analysis system for financial markets. His book, Present Future, is the 62nd edition of the annual Jabuti Awards and has been recognized by the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce as the Best Science Book of 2020. The man plays the piano, shoots hoops, watches science fiction novels, and enjoys reading (a lot). He currently lives in Brazil with his wife and his son and daughter. Useful Reviews from AMAZON.COM I think these reviews are accurate and helpful.

Unknown author: This book does a great job of taking up very complex topics and explaining them in an easily digestible way. We work on a wide range of technology focus areas, from robotics to cryptocurrencies to materials, and give a complete overview of what’s happening in each area without going deep into weeds. I live and breathe deep techniques for life, but I still learned a lot about some of the techniques I have less time to think about. And the way the historical context is woven throughout the book made it really interesting and easy to read. I already told it to my family, and they enjoyed it as a window to my world.

Alain Harrus: This book is noteworthy with several different attributes. The impact of advanced technologies is clearly expressed across many disciplines (17 different topic chapters) without oversimplification, and added historical context makes them highly accessible, making these technologies very accessible. Helps to trace the impact of. Each chapter can be read standalone. There are some chapters that I have deep empirical knowledge, and those chapters / subjects are very accurate and very neatly linked some things I didn’t connect to before. Guy is in a prestigious position at the confluence of technology expertise and investment in deep technology. From this unique perspective, his writings allow readers to understand the past and imagine a future full of exciting possibilities. The new world has been reconsidered. The book has been thoroughly researched and provides valuable resources for entrepreneurs, investors, and anyone interested in how the world will change in the future. Finally, we need to comment on the very elegant and innovative design of the table of contents. I did it very well. I highly recommend this book.

My review

A great book to enjoy reading on the beach during the holidays. I found it easy to read with few technical jargon. It also provides excellent resources as a reliable guide on a wide range of technology topics.

I highly recommend this book, and give it 5 stars for coverage of many somewhat horrifying topics. I did it very well. Must read.

