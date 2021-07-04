Tweet Buster: Tweet Buster: Why is it misleading to search Google for the best performing mutual funds?





If India VIX is a good indicator of market participant fear, there was good news in the past week as the fear gauge index fell by almost 10% in just five trading sessions. However, investors have moved away from metals and banks to hide in the safety nets of FMCG and pharmaceutical stocks.

This Tweet Buster brings together the best FinTweet gangs to help you navigate uncertain markets, investment ideas, and what you should and shouldn’t invest.

Abhishek Basumallick, a novice value investor, says it’s a great place to start some Nifty and Nifty Next 50 index funds or ETF SIPs for those who are about to embark on an investment journey. “It also helps diversify in building a strong base portfolio,” he says.

For those who are about to embark on an investment journey, some SIPs of the Nifty and Nifty Next 50 Index Fund

— Abhishek Basumallick (@a_basumallick) 1625200200000 Don’t Invest in Debt Radika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, advises debt investors in low interest rate markets. “Don’t widen the boundaries of terms or credits to get higher yields, especially with short-term parking funds that can’t take the risk of capital,” she says.

Important Debt Advice in Low Interest Rate Markets: Don't Widen Term or Credit Boundaries

— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) 1625032782000 How to beat the streets Oversized money is rarely made by anyone else buying at a higher price than them. “Ask yourself. What gives me the right to make extraordinary profits? Am I buying something different? Am I buying it cheaper?

Everyone else rarely makes a lot of money by buying anything at a higher price than them.

— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) 1625024986000 Two Risk Myths Gupta warns against two myths: 1) Index funds are risk-free (eliminate only FM risk, not inherent market risk) 2) Gilt funds have no risk (eliminate) There is credit risk, but there is a meaningful period of risk)

Two risk myths that roam around 1. Index funds are risk-free (only eliminate FM risk, not inherent market risk

— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) 1624897916000 Easy Funding Temptation When the benchmark stock index is near record highs, heretic value investor Vijay Kedia wants to be a millionaire overnight. States to be the root cause of failure. Stock market.

The desire to become a millionaire overnight is the root cause of stock market failure.

— Vijay Kedia (@ VijayKedia1) 1625323438000 Sanji v Bhasin of Vicall II FL Securities has set a goal of Rs 1,350-1,400 at Cipla by the end of 2022. “He tweeted.

A big plus for Cipla, whose import of Moderna vaccine with commercial interest negotiations was approved under

— Sanjiv (@sanjiv_bhasin) 1624974427000 Hard Truth PMS Fund Manager Shankar Sharma described the commonly used metric P / E (Price Earnings Ratio) as a significantly simplified metric that is of little use. .. “It is impossible to do PE across sectors, countries and periods. Interest rates have a complete impact on PE, otherwise basic education on valuation is needed,” he says.

My view on price-earnings ratio: Note: 1. Lazy oversimplified ratio. Very useless 2 .. It is impossible to use PE throughout the section

— Shankar Sharma (@ 1shankarsharma) 1624962633000 Don’t Google DSP Mutual Fund Carpen Palek says the best way to find a mutual fund is not to google for “best performance mutual funds”.

It's not the best way to find a fund to invest in. Because the best performers change every year in 2015: Midcap 201

–Kalpen Parekh (alKalpenParekh) 1625079738000 Gem investment from Ian Cassel

Recently, I bought four times as many shares as my first purchase. The company did everything they said.

— Ian Cassel (@iancassel) 1625315312000

Let management decide how long you want to hold it. The longer the execution time, the longer the retention time.

— Ian Cassel (@iancassel) 1625181202000

Since 55% of communication is sent in body language and 38% is sent in voice tone, I have always focused on managing meetings

— Ian Cassel (@iancassel) 1625173978000

The hardest part of investing in a microcap is finding a business that deserves to be held in the long run. Usually I am

— Ian Cassel (@iancassel) 1624970607000

Many of us already own the stocks we need to outperform. We can’t scare them.

— Ian Cassel (@iancassel) 1624719706000

