Senator Mark Shosler: Competition and Innovation Drive the Future of Our Energy

Senator Mark Shosler

Not surprisingly, Americans recognize competition as the best path for our energy grid. According to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult, Americans find that the competitive electricity market is a utility in driving a series of positive results for reliable electricity services, consumers, and the environment. I think it’s more effective than monopoly.

Therefore, while the state’s energy demand and capacity continue to grow, it is necessary not only to maintain proven renewable energy sources such as hydropower, but also to pave the way for building new energy sources from carbon infrastructure. .. Neutral energy provided to us by our existing hydroelectric dams.

Plans to remove dams on the lower Snake River will have a significant impact on Washington’s power system. McMorris Rogers deserves praise as he continues to be the champion of the Dam downstream of the Snake River. She recognizes their importance to a variety of sources for a clean, renewable, reliable and affordable future of energy. In addition, the lower Snake Dam provides the necessary (and clean) power when the Hanford Nuclear Power Plant is shut down for refueling. This happens every 18-30 months.

We need to maintain this productive and important energy production approach that continues to leverage hydropower and other renewable energy sources.

In Washington, hydropower is the king and plays a major role as a major producer of clean energy. But more is needed, and one method benefits consumers in different ways to prepare for the massive modernization of the power grid, incorporating a competitive electricity market in the Pacific Northwest. Bring.

In addition to existing hydropower, new energy sources such as wind and solar are always needed, and electricity needs to be increased as the economy grows. But to bring about a modern future and meet growing demand, we need to compete with multiple sources within the electricity market. Implementing intensified competition will produce the most efficient results for consumers throughout our state.

In other parts of the country, providers buy electricity at wholesale prices and sell that electricity to customers at market-determined retail prices. Market factors drive decision making, allowing providers to quickly adapt to changing conditions and consumer needs.

This competition drives the need to be cheaper and more innovative. Technology will also improve, and providers will need to respond quickly to changes in fuel prices and demand to benefit lower-paying consumers, families and small business owners. ..

Hydropower is a reliable source of clean, emission-free renewable energy. In 2019, hydropower accounted for 62% of total electricity generation. It is flexible and adaptable to Washington’s climate and geography. Wind and solar energy are still largely intermittent and depend on the weather and time zone. Congressman McMorris Rogers understands this, and her continued support for competition as well as hydropower is crucial to the future of our energy.

Implementing intensified competition will produce the most efficient results for consumers throughout our state. As one report from NERA Economic Consulting explains, successful competitors innovate and offer their customers better than standard services. In fact, in a recent letter from nine former energy regulators, they found that competitive markets are best suited to attract substantial clean energy investment and are key to implementing the necessary climate solutions. I agreed.

Like Washington DC and Olympia’s Congressman McMorris Rogers, there is a need to expand energy sources and competitive opportunities that not only benefit consumers but also drive the innovations that Washington needs to continue to reach. We need more policy makers who understand. Short-term needs for electricity and long-term goals for the future.

Senator Mark Schoesler of R-Ritzville serves the 9th constituency.

