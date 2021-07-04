Nigeria regains N1.4trn capital flight every year





If the bill is passed, the proposed Tech Start-up Bill will begin the process of holding N1.4 trillion ($ 2.8 billion) spent annually on sourcing software from abroad, thereby boosting the country’s economy. It is expected to boost. To clarify.

Designed to present the reality of the country, the startup bill aims to create an environment that allows small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to procure larger seed rounds to boost local businesses.

This is true even when the federal government is working hard to improve the implementation of local content legislation in the ICT sector.

Dr. Isa Pantami, director of the National Institute of Information Technology Development (NITDA), recently revealed that Nigeria loses about 1.4 trillion N ($ 2.8 billion) annually from imports of ICT goods and services. ) Computers manufactured or assembled locally account for less than 8% of all computers used in the country, so they are spent every year importing software.

The bill is still in the draft stage, but will be submitted to parliament this month (July) to begin the process of enacting the bill by the end of the year. This is primarily due to the fact that Nigerian tech startups have already procured large seed rounds and are pursuing meaningful expansion, drawing attention to countries that have the potential to create a business-enabled environment. I am.

Ecosystem experts are optimistic that if the bill is passed, Nigeria’s startup ecosystem will definitely be positioned as a technology hub as well as an innovation center. It is also expected to provide a framework that promotes innovative thinking and entrepreneurship. We provide a feasible environment with the aim of boosting the national economy.

Leadership Sunday learned that Nigerian startups face several other challenges, apart from the obvious problems caused by the destructive policies often introduced by regulators.

At a Techarewa-sponsored ecosystem town hall event, Thrive Agric’s deputy CEO, Adia Sowho, identified the infrastructure vulnerabilities and capital access difficulties of Nigerian start-ups as key challenges.

Explaining this move as a major advance in the ICT sector, stakeholders are confident that the bill will overturn the huge capital flight spent each year on importing technology, hardware and software in Nigeria.

Chinnenye Mba-Uzoukwu, chairman of the Nigerian Software Practitioners Association, said in leadership on Sunday that the startup bill will create a realization environment for the government to create a realization environment for more than 45 million SMEs, the largest employers in the workforce. He said he could. At 70 percent to prosper.

However, Mba-Uzokwu says the bill can only be successful if all players work together. He said the startup bill must be aware of the factors that work within the ecosystem. What’s the point of having a startup bill that encourages the development of companies that rely on the Internet and social media when the government is shutting down social media?

He said that for a bill to succeed, the government must look at it from the ecosystem and cover all aspects of the ecosystem that affect the success of startup businesses.

The bill added that it encouraged the launch of technologies to build hardware, software, algorithms and platforms, but Mba-Uzokwu urged the federal and private sectors to patronize the product. ..

Most of the technology and software used by government agencies such as immigrants, customs, railroads, NNPCs and the banking sector are imported from China and other parts of the world. The government and private sector must actively encourage start-ups by patronizing them.

He should include small business owners as part of the stakeholders drafting the bill, and the outcome of the bill will affect institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and enact legislation to help startups. A growing business that has argued that it should be able to force industrial banks to do so.

Yele Okeremi, CEO of Precise Financial System, said the way to stop the flow of software imports is to facilitate local software development. In fact, I’m confident that this bill will help encourage local software developers.

Okeremi warned that the entire ecosystem would need to be prepared for urgent challenges for the bill to succeed, adding that the ecosystem would include schools, established enterprise start-ups and consumers. ..

While the bill will help address the challenges that have hurt Nigerian start-ups, Programos Foundation founder Amos Emmanuel said the Nigerian government must be more sensitive to the aspirations of Nigerian innovators.

Emmanuel, who lamented that Nigeria is aiming for a digital economy, has not purchased a digital economy, but has asked the government to provide free support to local innovators. He said governments interested in youth development must be needs-based, results-oriented, beyond events and spending.

He provides the Nigerian government with a clear demand for a creative innovation ecosystem that makes their actions transparent and offers a large number of products and services that can digitally transform e-government processes and services into citizens. I advised you to open it for.

“As the digital ecosystem expands, governments provide basic equipment such as electricity, security, etc., to be globally competitive and corrupt to world-class local innovation, as everyone can see. No sponsorship needs to be shown, “he added.

Leadership On Sunday, sector stakeholders and lawyers have already drafted the first draft of the bill for discussions with the government, and by the end of July 2021, the Presidential Commission will be with ecosystem and state-level representatives. The final bill to meet and submit to parliament, the president plans to submit an enforcement bill to parliament in August.

