Find Abraham: In Israel, Emiratis and Moroccans check technology and build relationships





Twenty young Israelis, Emiratis, Bahrain and Moroccans met in person in Israel last month. They have begun a week-long tour of the country, including visits to innovation hubs and cultural and historic sites, to celebrate last year’s Abraham Agreement and growing normalization. Relations between Israel and the Arab world.

Named “Finding Abraham: Leaders of Tomorrow Mission to Israel,” the tour was founded in 2017 to connect young Israelis with international peers in the hope of strengthening coexistence in the Middle East. It was led by Israel-is, a non-profit organization based in Israel. In this project, Israel has partnered with Concert Together for Israel, the Ministry of Strategic Issues and Public Diplomacy, and UKs Jewish News.

Eyal Biram, founder and chief executive officer of Israel, said the purpose of this trip was to support recent normalization agreements by strengthening ties between young people in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. Said to do.

Israel signed the Abraham agreement last year, normalizing relations with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, and exploding business and cultural relations between nations. Last week, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid celebrated the historic moment with the official launch of the Israeli Embassy in the UAE.

If we want to build a shared future for the first time, we must understand that it comes from a shared past, Bilam is the joint ancestor of Jews and Muslims, the Bible. Said referring to Abraham.

Mr. Biram said the trip was also aimed at emphasizing youth leadership and encouraged participants to return to their home countries and advocate a new normalization support group that reflects Israel alongside the newly established UAE. Are expected.

Israeli CEO, Eyal Biram-is (courtesy)

He said the process of creating similar groups in Morocco and Bahrain is underway.

On this trip, we focused on Israel’s fast-growing ecosystem of technology and innovation, visited the Medical Research Institute and Perez Peace Center at Bar-Ilan University, and learned about the past and future of so-called startup nations.

The itinerary also included a stop at Matrix, a pioneer in integrating ultra-Orthodox women into the workforce, and meetings with various local startups. Biram said introducing innovation themes to tour participants is a central part of the overall experience.

Saoud Saqer, a participant in the Emirati Tour and a youth empowerment leader who returned to Dubai, said he knew little about the Israeli tech scene before the trip and was impressed with the range of innovation hubs he saw. I did. He hopes similar startups will regain their shape in the UAE.

Beyond the technology ecosystem, there were cultural, historical and culinary visits to the Negev Desert. Experience the study of Yeshiva, a traditional religious textbook. System Ali House, a place for pioneering artists who want to promote social and political change. Shalva Center serving people with disabilities. Ethiopia-Israel Heritage Center. Temple Mount; Jerusalem’s Yadvashem Holocaust Memorial Center.

The tour was accompanied by documentary creator Malcom Green, who will produce a short film summarizing the visit, called Finding Abraham, with a focus on connecting participants and sharing experiences throughout the week.

Saqer emphasized the face-to-face element of the tour and valued the fresh face-to-face interaction after so many virtual conferences between the Israelis and Emiratis. He said he found some similarities between the UAE and Israel, especially food and terrain.

He said it is important for participants to build on their experience from the tour and build concrete connections across borders to strengthen the foundations built by last year’s normalization trade. It was.

The relationship between the two countries will be more than just discussions and meetings, it will be a real job that can be applied in both the UAE and Israel, Sakel said.

