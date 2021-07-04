Executives need to know about digital technology





It was only 30 years ago that journalists asked each other during the broadcast about the Internet and its purpose. Today, the Internet plays a role in almost every aspect of our lives. The digital world is omnipotent, but its most exciting innovations are still novel. In short, the essence is probably only understood by a few experts. Our reliance on digital technology doesn’t go anywhere right away, so it’s time to emphasize the real-time impact on our business model.

According to a McKinsey survey before the pandemic, 92% of companies thought they needed to adjust their business model for the digitalization rate of the time. Of course, due to the large shift to COVID-19 and remote work, these charges no longer apply. Some estimate that digital adoption has progressed three to four years in just a few months.

Digital technology and transformation are not fun. Whether or not the leadership of our organization likes it, they are happening. Here are some highlights of organizational leadership, especially executives, in preparing for digital transformation.

Provides valuable guidance on the impact of technology on the workplace

Organization executives need to be able to understand and communicate the impact of technology on their employees. A good example of this is in a new field of artificial intelligence (AI). Some organizations may be afraid that employers will be less dependent on more AI-equipped personnel at the back end. If there is growing concern about the impact of AI on staffing, employees may not want to understand the value of AI because their work safety is at stake.

The more executives can communicate the value of digital technology and its employees, the more likely it is that digital transformation will improve the organization. If you feel that executives aren’t ready to provide their employees with the information they need, don’t hesitate to refer them to an expert. Alternatively, the organization can choose to hire new directors with a focus on technology or assign board members through an intensive technology-focused training program.

The impact of digital transformation on competition

Digital transformation is a proven way to generate new revenue streams. Take McKinsey’s recent work as an example. When McKinsey studied cloud economics, he found that 75% of the $ 1 trillion in cloud economics came from business innovation. Here you have an accurate understanding of how valuable it is to exceed expectations and outperform market trends.

Innovation drives most of its revenue growth, so organizational leadership needs to take a closer look at how competition works. Specifically, ask the board to consider what the competitors lack in innovation. Once you find a market trend gap that your organization fills, we offer solutions that make consumer life simpler. That way, you can rest assured that your innovation will apply to both short-term and long-term revenue goals.

“Wait … is this also effective?”

Digital transformation is standard. If you constantly expect changes in the technologies you depend on, you need to be clear about what these new technologies will achieve. Overall, setting intent to influence your organization’s measurable business goals ensures efficient allocation of resources. Therefore, to assess whether digital transformation has a positive or negative impact on an organization, leadership needs to ensure that its technological development is aligned with several areas that add value to the enterprise. there is. When tracking an organization’s overall progress on digital transformation, the board needs to focus on two sets of metrics. One contains leading indicators related to results and value, and the other contains overall progress. The first is a survey of data that measures customer habits and return on investment. The second method is more holistic, focusing on how behaviors and processes change the organization as a technical result.

About Krishen Iyer

Krishen Iyer is a renowned California entrepreneur with insurance, contracting and marketing professionals. After graduating from San Diego State University, Iyer began his career at the Insurance Distribution Center, increasing traffic and brand awareness. Since then, Iyer has bought and sold multiple companies, including Fresno-based managed benefits services.

Managed Benefit Services, the predecessor of Iyer’s MAIS consulting services, focused on optimizing the company’s health and dental customer marketing strategies. MAIS Consulting is proud to build on Iyer’s legacy of managed benefit services at Encinitas. Iyer is also the owner of a full-service property management company that leverages its marketing expertise to promote and share rental properties on behalf of its clients.

