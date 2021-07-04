Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick allows kids to read books in turn on Alexa





The Amazon Reading Sidekick allows Alexa to read with your child on Amazon Echo Kids devices.

Amazon

It’s easy to forget that the same website where you can order Nicolas Cage plush pillows, pickles-flavored lip balm, and Alexa smart speakers started as one of the world’s first online book retailers. But when I sat down and tried Reading Sidekick, the new Alexa-powered reading companion for kids, I remembered the story of Amazon’s humble origins.

The reading sidekick is a seemingly simple format that allows children (or adult learners) to read in order on Alexa from an ever-growing list of both printed and ebooks in the reading level range of 6-9 years. Amazon’s voice assistant listens actively, assesses the pronunciation and accuracy of student readers, and provides custom tailor feedback depending on whether and how much the reader failed.

Amazon acknowledges that children are notorious for being vulnerable and actually adjusts an algorithm that determines what kind of feedback (and amount) Alexa provides when a reader trips. did. The results are almost amazing (and lessons for amateur reading tutors everywhere).

Alexa modifies the reader only if the reader is far away from the text while reading.

Amazon

If you skip a word or two (or make a slight mispronunciation), Alexa won’t call you. Instead, Amazon’s voice assistant will continue to support you. However, Alexa’s infectious and positive attitude is only so far. If you break English creatively enough (until your comprehension can be compromised), Alexa repeats the section you’ve enhanced before reading the next section.

Alexa will help you keep moving forward by noticing if you are sticking to one word, pronouncing it and pushing a little. To be honest, I think this is one of the most natural and useful applications of machine learning I’ve ever experienced.

Reading Sidekick Available with Kids Plus Subscription

Sidekick doesn’t arrive at Amazon Echo for free, but it’s included in the $ 3 / month Amazon Kids Plus service. This service gives you and your child access to a variety of other activities, educational games and stories. In addition, Amazon includes a one-year subscription (equivalent to $ 36) to purchase an Echo Show Kids device.

The Echo Show Kids smart display comes with a 1-year free subscription to Kids Plus, including the Reading Sidekick.

Amazon

Also, even Kids Plus subscribers have some pretty weird limitations. Only real children (or adults who sound like children), young and old, can read with the Reading Sidekick on their Echo Kids devices. Non-kids version echo for features. (Amazon Echo becomes a kids edition device just by switching the settings.)

To start reading with Sidekick, your child just says “Alexa, let’s read.” From there, Alexa first asks for the title of the book, then asks, “Do you read a little, read a lot, or take turns?”

If you say “a little,” Alexa will read most of it, and only occasionally ask your child to read a short page. “A lot” flips the script, and children read about four times as much material as Alexa. “Take turns” roughly divides your reading obligations in half.

What is another role lost by automation?

Inevitably, cynics would argue that Amazon is trying to replace parents and teachers with robots. I asked Amazon Learning and Education leader Marissa Mierow how to deal with such critics.

“We certainly don’t see Sidekick as a substitute for precious time when you’re reading to or with your kids,” Mierow said. “We absolutely see it as a complement to all other means by which teachers, parents and grandparents use reading tools.”

Obviously as a parent of professional technology, that’s the answer I wanted to hear.

Amazon’s Reading Sidekick is now available on Amazon Kids Plus.

