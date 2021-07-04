These are the seven fastest growing cities in Europe for technician and engineering jobs, with breakout hubs rising the fastest.





Cavan Images / Getty Images

Small European cities are overtaking capital in terms of growth in technology adoption, according to new data. These cities start with small bases, but growth takes place in the explosive growth of remotework. From a job listing perspective, we have drawn out the seven fastest growing cities in Europe. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

During the pandemic, workers flocked from big cities to suburbs and rural areas.

This trend, driven by the move to work from home, raises the question of whether companies need to be based in the Global Hub.

Technology and innovation hubs are often the capital. London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm and Amsterdam were ranked among the top five cities in Europe for venture capital investment between 2015 and 2020, TechNation reported.

But smaller cities are increasingly seeking to attract technicians.

The CompTIA Tech Workforce Hiring Trends and Analysis report analyzed approximately 900,000 technical jobs from employers across 10 European markets. We have found that the fastest growing cities in terms of job listings are smaller locations.

Tim Herbert, Research Executive Vice President of CompTIA, said there are some caveats.

Not all posts lead to new jobs, as employers may change plans, post available roles multiple times, or decide to hire them internally.

Also, some small cities have overtaken large hubs in terms of growth rate, but start with a much smaller base, as evidenced by the numbers below. The capital and hub are still leading in terms of the total work listed.

“Although not the fastest growing countries in our country, Brussels, Prague, Rome, Amsterdam, Warsaw and Lisbon all saw a significant increase in job demand in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter,” Herbert said. Stated. “On a numerical basis, most people had far more new jobs in technology positions than in smaller metropolitan areas that started from a much lower base.”

However, the report showed signs of a future breakout city.

“The chart may have an element of working from home,” Herbert added. “This is a trend in the US market, and many small and medium-sized cities in the United States have a higher percentage of tech professional recruitment as more employees allow remote work.”

Many of the emerging hotspots are close to universities with a variety of computing courses, so the city is plentiful with newly qualified talent each year. Some cities also have dedicated organizations whose mission is to support businesses and start-ups.

In the 10 countries analyzed, the demand for balanced software developers dominates job listings. This was driven by companies recovering from the pandemic and continuing to pursue digital transformation, the report said. This shows a change in technology adoption that “soft skills are as important as technical skills.”

The list below shows where technology-related jobs are growing at the highest rates.

1. Avenue, Vila Nova de Milfontes coast, Portugal, Portugal.

Nunomia / Shutterstock

Ave’s economic activities are spread across eight municipalities, and CIM do Ave has a support program to foster entrepreneurship. Its latest program focuses on the industrial and tourism sectors.

Changes in advertised tech jobs: 201% increase

Number of advertised jobs: 424

2. Enschede, Overijssel, The Netherlands

Enschede is home to the University of Twente, an innovation hub that supports about 50 student companies each year and has spawned successful startups such as the travel site Booking.com.

Changes in advertised tech jobs: 116% increase

Number of advertised jobs: 2,590

3. Tello, Portugal

Despite being well-known for its wines, this inter-local community is home to the Startup Santarm, a business innovation center. The center has fostered companies such as Arqueo Scallabis, an archeology and heritage management company, and Optimal Satellite, a space and transportation products engineer.

Changes in advertised tech jobs: up 74%

Number of advertised jobs: 437

4. Plzen, Czech Republic Plzen, Czech Republic. View of the Great Synagogue from St. Bartholomew’s Cathedral.

Shutterstock

Plzen has many universities, including the University of West Bohemia, offering a variety of programs in geography, IT, cybernetics, etc., and has its own Research Center for Advanced Technology. Actijoy, an app for tracking water intake and activity in pet dogs, is one of Plzen’s start-ups.

Changes in advertised tech jobs: 64% increase

Number of advertised jobs: 225

5. Milan, Italy Duomo Square in Milan.

Marco Pilaccini / Marco Pilatchini Archive / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Amazon, IBM and the Italian Stock Exchange have offices in Milan, known for commerce and finance, as well as design and culture. Investment platform Moneyfarm and grocery delivery company Macai are two of the city’s most renowned start-ups.

Changes in advertised tech jobs: up 61%

Number of advertised jobs: 8,428

6. Constanta, Romanian Parliament, Romania.

Balate Dorin / Shutterstock

Constanta is a historic and lively economic and cultural spot. Software company Productlead and parental control software company RoSoft are one of the startups.

Changes in advertised tech jobs: 54% increase

Number of jobs advertised: 2,000

7. Rome, Italy Tourists sitting near the ancient Colosseum in downtown Rome.

Filippo Monteforte via Getty Images / AFP

Rome is the only European capital that has been analyzed to have increased employment opportunities by more than 50%, and of course Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG, EY and SAP all have offices in the city. Roma Startup, which is tasked with establishing Rome as an Italian business hub, has discovered that there are 1,439 startups, 115 investors, 14 accelerators and 172 companies in the city.

Changes in advertised tech jobs: 51% increase

Number of advertised jobs: 4,724

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsnationusa.com/news/finance/banking/these-are-the-7-fastest-growing-cities-in-europe-for-tech-worker-and-engineering-jobs-with-breakout-hubs-rising-the-fastest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos