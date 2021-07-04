Birds that provide accessible vehicles for people with disabilities





Bird, a scooter and bike sharing company, will launch a pilot this summer in New York City focused on providing mobile vehicles available to people with disabilities.

In a recent news release, Bird said it has partnered with scooter and wheelchair rental company Scooterround to test what is called the first accessible mobility program of its kind. Pilots can use the Bird app to find and book one of the three accessible vehicles available to the enterprise, including the WHILL model Ci2 electric wheelchair.

Bird didn’t specify which other models could be rented, but said it would include the option of a three-wheeled and four-wheeled scooter with a basket for easy storage. No mention is made of the cost of the service. However, weekly mobile scooter rentals at Scooterround ranged between $ 125 and $ 195 in some US cities.

In a news release, Scootaround CEO and Managing Director Kerry Renaud shares the basic belief that his company and Bird should be available to anyone in need of accessible mobility. Said.

As micromobility options such as shared bicycles and scooters continue to expand, Renault says we need to make the benefits of these improved transportation networks as wide as possible, including those with disabilities. ..

To book an accessible vehicle, individuals can select that particular option in the Bird app. This will allow you to choose the type of vehicle, the rental period from 1 to 14 days, and the convenient pickup and drop-off location for the vehicle, Bird explained. In addition, on the rental delivery date, riders will receive face-to-face tutorials to help them learn how to use, charge, and store the vehicle during the rental period.

Bird said it will roll out accessibility mobility services in other cities in 2021 based on the results of its pilot program in New York City.

