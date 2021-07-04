New Google Maps update for iPhone may be good news for CarPlay users





First of all, let’s look at important information. The latest Google Maps built on iOS is 5.72 and is currently available on the App Store. Rollout is in progress. If you haven’t received the update yet, please check for the new version manually.

The official change log contains only general details, and Google claims that Google Maps comes with “bug fixes to improve the product.”

However, as mentioned earlier, this Google Maps update may fix two major issues instead of the one reported by users in previous builds. At a minimum, it includes additional improvements in this regard to improve performance in certain scenarios.

First and foremost, I talked about the route indicator issue earlier this month. Google Maps sometimes forget to show the route you are following on the map, making it difficult to understand which way you need to go. This bug first occurred on Android Auto, but Google has already addressed it on its own platform.

The Google Maps update for iOS released in mid-June also introduced additional improvements to this issue. After installing this update, it looks like everyone has lost everything. Of course, we haven’t confirmed this bug fix yet.

And since the app no ​​longer loses tracking for some users, Google Maps seems to include additional GPS tracking improvements. This happened mostly sporadically on the iPhone, but some users who were previously struggling because they couldn’t track Google Maps on the map said that everything was gone and everything was running fine. Some people insist.

To see the version of Google Maps running on your iPhone, launch the app, tap the profile icon in the upper right corner, and[設定]Go to[バージョン情報],[利用規約],[プライバシー]Expand the section.

