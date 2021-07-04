Differences that TTUHSC makes to your community





Lori Rice-Spearman | Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Academic health organizations, including the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC), have a similar mission. Our focus is to educate future healthcare professionals and provide research-based clinical care. That said, we also believe in extending care beyond the clinic by engaging in community outreach services — often in a very innovative way.

When I became the ninth president of TTUHSC last June, we took four months to an unprecedented pandemic. Many of us have already experienced the turmoil of our professional and personal lives that we have never experienced before. In the months prior to June 2020, and since then, we have all faced insurmountable challenges, sacrifices, and significant losses.

TTUHSC was there for some very uncertain days. Many times, we have begun efforts to address the specific medical needs of the region, affecting health care throughout the state.

The lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) was one of the early serious problems. In March 2020, the World Health Organization estimated that the industry would need to increase manufacturing by 40% to meet growing global demand.

Efforts focused on populated areas made it difficult to deliver these important supplies to rural areas like us. TTUHSC has enhanced the following solutions:

West Texas 3D COVID-19 Relief Consortium: Collaboration between TTUHSC faculty, staff, students, Texas Tech University (TTU), and regional and regional business partners. The team has manufactured and distributed over 10,000 face shields and other PPEs over 16 months.

-Team Decon: Collaboration between TTUHSC and TTU’s Institute for Environmental and Human Health (TIEHH) Bioterrorism Response Institute. The team took advantage of a research-based decontamination method for N95 masks to make them reusable. Over a 12-month period, the team decontaminated more than 12,000 masks at 56 medical institutions and clinics throughout the state.

TIEHH Bioterrorism Institute: More than 50 student volunteers from TTU and TTUHSC have joined the institute staff to expand their capabilities and become the first institute in Texas to test for coronavirus. The institute is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s institute response network, serving 67 counties. Their efforts guarantee a 24-hour turnaround with up to 700 samples tested daily.

Virus Transport Medium (VTM): An interdisciplinary team of approximately 30 faculty members and student volunteers from Amarillo’s Pharmacy University uses existing facilities and knowledge to store coronavirus samples for transport to test sites. To do. They manufactured and distributed over 465,000 vials. In the early days of the pandemic, it produced 3.6% of the state’s total VTM supply. Governor Greg Abbott has tabbed VTM as a state-wide solution to the critical battle with COVID-19.

These are just a few examples of TTUHSC’s innovations and collaborations that reflect the region’s DNA. We have been working together for over 50 years to find and solve solutions, rather than waiting for others to solve their healthcare challenges.

Karen Fisher JD, Chief Public Policy Officer of the American Medical College Association, said: … These agencies are ready to deal with any emergency, including terrorist attacks, outbreaks of infectious diseases such as Ebola, and natural disasters. “

There is never a true statement — although work goes beyond doctors and teaching hospitals. Healthcare requires an interdisciplinary team of professionals working together throughout the community and the support of community partners and donors. It really needs a village, and COVID-19 reveals the opportunities we expect to lead to stronger care delivery, stronger collaboration and research innovation.

Nationally, academic health organizations and teaching hospitals are the solutions that sustain our community. As Fisher states, we work on solutions to labor shortages and medical services, create healthier, stronger and more competitive communities and prepare “for future challenges”. I will.

It is an honor to lead my alma mater to the most difficult time we have ever experienced. We have shown what we can do within the TTUHSC family, within the TTU system, and in collaboration with community partners and generous donors. More importantly, I believe that the other side of this pandemic has the opportunity to use the lessons learned by TTUHSC to transform healthcare in our communities, great states, and beyond. I will.

Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D. Was appointed President of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center on June 5, 2020.

