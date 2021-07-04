How to get started with the Google Translate API – TechTalks





Richard Collet

The world is a more accessible place, at least online, even if most of us can’t travel like we used to. Businessmen may rarely attend international conferences or fly around the world for conferences. However, in many respects, companies are finding that by localizing their websites and apps, speaking their local language, and adapting to standards, they can access and develop foreign markets. Developers can play an integral role in the localization process.

How localization tools drive innovation in AI-driven APIs

Developers can jump on this trend to add value to their software and extend the capabilities of their apps online. Google has emerged as a leader in translation algorithms over the last decade, leveraging advances in AI-driven neural network technology. This enhances Google Translate, which is well known to businesses and client companies. They can easily do this by adding Google Translate, an automated translator familiar to businesses and consumers. This is, as we know it, an app that has influenced translation professionals. Here’s how developers can leverage the capabilities of the company’s Translate API to add Google-provided translations to their apps. For translators to work more efficiently, they also need localization tools to improve the accuracy of the translation mechanism.

Before jumping into software weeds, it’s worth looking at alternatives to the Google Translate API route. Third-party conversion tools such as Zapier and IFTTT allow you to link your software workflow to an automated translation module via a webhook or web service with minimal coding. Even non-technical non-programmers should be able to implement these solutions. However, the main drawback is that you are more likely to choose a translation engine that is inferior to the one provided by Google.

What does Google offer for translation?

Google is a pioneer in both machine language and machine learning, using two L-words to represent both sides of the same coin. You need to learn a language, which can be achieved by learning a natural language. Recent AI-led learning was driven by neural machines or NMTs in 2016, bringing a paradigm shift to translation technology. Since that year, NMT has been the preferred method of translation.

In 2006, Google began training its translation algorithms by digesting tens of millions of words extracted from translated documents from the European Union Parliament and the United Nations. Today, Google is facing competition with Facebook. Facebook leverages learning from comments and posts by 2 billion users to translate more casual conversations, including rendering LOL and WTF in multiple languages. NMT continues its journey.

Fortunately, the language learning process went beyond bureaucracy and emoji. Google Translate today supports over 100 languages ​​and dozens of languages ​​with voice support. You can usually select a voice to speak in one language and have the translation spoken in another. And, as we’ll see, machine learning is so commercialized that you can effectively translate your own domain-specific language.

Start using the Google Translate API

Google advertises the API as fast, dynamic, and adaptable to a variety of content needs. The company sells to a wide range of users, including not only professional coders, but also those with limited machine learning expertise who can quickly create high-quality, production-ready models.

In the latter case, simply upload the translated language pair (word / phrase and a structured list of its translations) and AutoML Translation will train your custom translation model. Workflows can be customized by the client or pre-trained (Google) input. For example, to translate an English product description into French, Korean, or Portuguese, you can customize your Google AutoML model for French and take advantage of ready-made pre-trained models for Korean and Portuguese. Then simply upload the English HTML file to Google Cloud Storage and send a batch request pointing to AutoML and the pre-trained model to the Translation API. Google’s AutoML Translation outputs HTML to Cloud Storage in three different language files.

Training is important, but the initial model is pre-trained to render over 100 languages. Also, if you have domain-specific lexicons (such as medical or legal terms) that don’t already exist, you’ll need a little training and tweaking of the basic API. Glossaries allow users to wrap their own untranslated terms (such as brand names and product names) to keep them in perfect condition during translation. There is also a built-in support Media Translation API that handles real-time, low-latency streaming of audio translations.

This process is basically three steps. Upload the language pair. Train AutoML. Evaluate.

This translation power is not free, but the price is fair. Usually you use the Google Translate API and its media translation API (if you need voice support). You only need the AutoML service if you need to train more language pairs.

The Translate API costs $ 20 per million characters. The Media Translation API reverts from $ 0.068 to $ 0.084 per minute. AutoML is a bit more expensive, training a language pair costs $ 45 an hour and can cost up to $ 300 per pair. You use it, so pay only for what you use. (Google is patient: it wants you to get hooked, so you have to put in free processing as you speed up and practice for a year before you need to pay.)

Preparing for the first translation

The RESTful Translate API is the easiest way to get started. Google offers basic and advanced setups. This can be done using localization tools, but it can also be done manually. If you’ve set up Google API services, you’re probably familiar with drilling and you probably already have a cloud console account. Assuming this is true, if you haven’t done so already, here’s what you need to do next:

Create or select a project. Enable the Cloud Translation API. Create a service account. Download the private key in JSON format. Keep the full path to this file for the next step.

Go to the shell prompt on your Mac OS X, Linux, or Windows (Powershell) system and use the following command to set the environment variable GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS to the path to your JSON service account key. This variable applies only to the current shell session.If you want to open a new session, you need to reset and replace this variable [PATH] Use the path of the JSON file with the key.

If you are using Linux or macOS:

export GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS = “[PATH]””

For Windows, in PowerShell:

$ env: GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS = “[PATH]””

Or from the command prompt:

Set GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS =[PATH]

Then install and initialize the Googles Cloud SDK. Depending on your operating system, the Cloud SDK may depend on a version of Python that is not installed on your system. Therefore, double-check your Cloud SDK documentation to make sure you have the correct version of Python installed.

Performing the first translation

Make a translation API request with a REST call using the v2translate method.

Use curl to send a request to the https: //translation.googleapis.com/language/translate/v2 endpoint.

This command contains JSON that contains (1) the text to be translated (q), (2) the source language (source), and (3) the target language (target).

The source and target languages ​​are identified by the ISO-639-1 code. In this example, the source language is English (en) and the target is French (fr). The query format is plain “text”.

The sample curl command uses the gcloud auth application-defaultprint-access-token command to get an authentication token.

curl -s -X POST -H “Content-Type: application / json” -H “Authorization: Bearer” $ (gcloud auth application-default print-access-token) –data “{‘q’:’ Quick Brown Fox jumps over lazy dogs’,’source’:’en’,’target’:’ fr’,’format’:’text’} “” https://translation.googleapis.com/language/translate / v2 ”

The response looks like this:

{“Data”: {“Translation”: [

{

“translatedText”: “Le renard brun rapide saute par-dessus le chien paresseux”

}

]

}}

Congrats! You have sent your first request to the Cloud Translation API.

The next step in the translation process

Most apps can rely on one of over 100 language pairs that have already been trained and tested. (If the required pair is not available, or if you need a custom translation using the AutoML training module.) The complete process is as follows:

Create a file containing the desired language pair using the CURL example above. Select the source and target languages ​​from the list here (eg en or fr). Write code that reads the content of your website and makes a REST call to the Cloud Translation API (including parameters that point to the model and generate a translated version) Create a new page in your content management system and translate it Display including text. Even better, if the CMS is programmable (either directly or via the API), automate this step to improve your code. Configure your CMS and website to display the appropriate page when the end user of your site selects a particular language.

The client library is currently available in seven popular programming languages: C #, Go, Java, Node.js, PHP, Python, and Ruby. Just install the selected library. Visit the translation client library for installation instructions.

About the author

Richard Collet writes about technology, language and culture.

