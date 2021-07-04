MENA’s tech-led ventures could pay professionals more than double their current average salary





The innovation ecosystem is experiencing a sustained move towards global ESG investment

United Arab Emirates: Fostering a technology start-up culture is the key to driving economic, environmental, social and governance (ESG) advances across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and Deputy CEO of Crescent Enterprises Tushar Singhvi, also responsible for investment, said.

According to the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a public policy think tank, US technology-led ventures offer more attractive opportunities for professionals, paying an average of $ 102,000. That’s more than double the current US average of $ 48,000. “With a mature tech startup ecosystem, these opportunities could become a reality in MENA, resulting in local tech-led ventures paying professionals more than twice the current average salary. I understand, “Singhvi commented.

Globally, the innovation ecosystem is increasingly leaning towards ESG investment. More investors are consciously and sincerely seeking positive impacts on society and the planet while making a profit. According to a survey by insurance and annuity provider Aviva, 55% of investors say that ESG factors have become a more important aspect of their investment decisions following COVID-19.

By accelerating digitalization, COVID-19 has created an opportunity to rethink decisions about technological applications for improving society and the planet. Companies, large and small, can benefit from the value of technology and contribute to the richer and more environmentally friendly future of the region.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) predicts that 60% of global GDP will be generated by digital businesses by 2022. “By leveraging the dynamism of technology startup culture, MENA countries will be able to meet their ambitious social and environmental sustainability goals. Foster their own entrepreneurs and grow global technology start-ups. The region’s ability to import will define its success in the Fourth Industrial Revolution over the major sectors of the region’s economy over the next five years, “added Singhvi.

“After COVID-19, it will be more important than ever for the MENA economy to represent where starters can succeed, and in doing so, social challenges to improve the quality of life for all. Helps find innovative and comprehensive ways to overcome. “

Manju George, Head of Digital Economy Platform Strategy at the World Economic Forum, commented: “As more companies accelerate their ESG goals, digital technology and new business models will be key to success. Technology start-ups, such as those made possible by Crescent Enterprises, are being adopted and expanded by companies and countries. The forum’s digital transformation community can provide innovative and disruptive solutions for companies to grow their businesses over the long term, including building stronger relationships with the technology innovation ecosystem. And supports having a net positive impact on people and the planet. ”

Crescent Enterprises is a WEF partner and a member of several WEF platforms, including “Shaping the Future of Digital Economy and New Value Creation” and “Shaping the Future of Mobility.” The company is also actively working on WEF’s COVID action platform, working with other stakeholders, including public sector agencies and global corporations, to limit further disruption to life and the economy around the world. I am. Singhvi is a member of several senior working groups working on projects related to digital transformation and digital inclusion, and represented Crescent Enterprise in the Global Future Council on the Digital Economy and the Creation of New Value.

Sinbi, who spoke at the Endeavor UAE Webinar for entrepreneurs and founders, said: government. Due to the size and potential of the region’s rapidly developing economy, I believe MENA can be one of the most exciting regions for expanding or launching a digital business. “

Endeavor UAE Noor Shawwa’s Managing Director said: “As one of the world’s leading communities of influential entrepreneurs, it is Endeavor’s mission to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. One of the core areas of support is entrepreneurs as key investors and CEs. -A financing process that connects with partners such as Ventures. We are pleased to continue facilitating discussions to give our founder’s network access to investor capital and expertise. “

CE-Ventures is targeted at start-ups that provide synergies with Crescent Enterprises’ operations across Supply Chain Tech, MedTech, and Enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS). The corporate venture capital platform focuses on a wide range of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain.

About Crescent Enterprise

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. It operates on four platforms: CE-Operates, CE-Invests, CE-Ventures and CE-Creates, and spans a variety of areas such as ports and logistics, electricity and engineering, food and beverages, business aviation and private equity. I will. , Venture capital, and business incubation.

www.crescententerprises.com

About CE-Ventures

CE-Ventures is Crescent Enterprises’ corporate venture capital platform, focusing on strategic investment in early to late high-growth companies and selecting venture funds globally. CE-Ventures wants to partner with innovative, purpose-oriented entrepreneurs to adopt disruptive technologies and new business models to develop new, patient and resilient capital-backed businesses that complement the activities of Crescent Enterprises. I will.

https://www.crescententerprises.com/ce-ventures/

