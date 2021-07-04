How to get Alexa, Siri, and the Google Assistant to understand you better.





Kim Komando | USA TODAY Special

Voice assistants have changed the way they interact with technology. Why do I set the alarm manually when Alexa can set the alarm for you? Siri can type your email.

Want to get more out of Amazon Echo? Tap or click here for new tricks such as using the Echo as a speakerphone to find the right wine to combine with a particular dish. How about Siri? Tap or click here for my favorite Siri shortcuts.

It’s all going well. Until the artificial intelligence assistant gets confused and frustrated three times in a row.

If you’re having trouble getting your voice assistant, here’s how to get Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant to understand you better.

1. Pay attention to the tone

You’ve probably seen a viral video of a screaming person on Alexa or the Google Assistant for the first time. That way you want to get rid of your frustration, but yelling at your voice assistant makes you even less likely to understand you.

For best results, speak at normal volume. Talk to Alexa, Google, or Siri as if you were talking to a friend.

2. Do not block the microphone

Asking Siri doesn’t give an answer. Surprisingly, my thumb is blocking the microphone. If your voice assistant doesn’t hear you, make sure it’s okay.

The Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa require proper clearance. Amazon recommends at least 8 inches of space around your Echo device. It’s not always possible, but a room that breathes a little helps it pick up your words more accurately.

3. Act naturally

Are you one of the voice assistants and robotic speakers? all right. You’re talking to a robot, so I think you should sound like a robot too. But today’s AI is designed to pick up normal human utterances.

When you speak like a normal person, your voice assistant responds best. Instead of “Alexa, alarm 7!”, Say “Alexa, set an alarm at 7am.”

4. Create profiles for different families

You can train Amazon Alexa to recognize up to 6 different people. This tip is useful if you have a family with a foreign accent or children with different levels of language development. This is a simple process that allows Alexa to slowly adapt to different voices.

To set up an Alexa profile:

• Open the Alexa app.

• •[その他]>[設定]Tap.

• Select a profile.

• •[音声]Next to[作成]Choose.

• •[続行]Choose.

You can also train Siri to recognize your own voice. If you have an accent or want to speak quickly, follow this additional step. You may have done this when you set up your phone, but if it doesn’t work with Siri, try again.

• On iPhone[設定]Open.

• Click Siri and Search.

• Turn off the switch next to “Hey Siri” and then turn it back on.

• Complete the on-screen setup process to train Siri to recognize your voice.

You can also teach Siri how to pronounce a person’s name in your life so you can call the right person. If Siri makes a mistake in the name, say “pronounced wrong” and straighten the smart assistant.

The Google Assistant has a similar feature called VoiceMatch. You can teach the Google Assistant how to recognize commands more accurately.

• Open the Google Home app.

• Tap your profile picture or initials.

• •[アシスタントの設定]>[VoiceMatch]Go to.

• •[デバイスの追加]Click.

• Follow the instructions on the screen.

Use these 5 helpful tricks to get even more from the Google Assistant.

5. Make your smart assistant smarter

Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri often ask for an explanation of what you said. This can be annoying, but answering will help the AI ​​train you to know you better.

When you reply to clarify what you’re looking for in the first place, it shows your smart assistant how to make it better in the future. Each time you make a clarification, AI technology remembers and adapts, so you don’t have to repeat it again.

However, there are some questions and settings that may be worth the hassle. Tap or click to see the corrections for the five exciting echo settings.

Bonus Tips: How Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Warren Buffett don’t pay federal taxes and pay bonuses to those who own a home

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Explains” on Apple, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.

ProPublica has obtained IRS information showing that millionaires such as Bezos, Mask, and Buffett pay very little income tax compared to their immense wealth. I sat with an experienced tax accountant working with a wealthy customer to get a scoop. In addition, we talked about special tax credits to lower your taxes.

Listen to this 30-minute podcast now by tapping or clicking here.

Learn about all the latest technologies at Kim Commando Show, the nation’s largest weekend radio talk show. From smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacking, Kim answers the phone and gives advice on today’s digital lifestyle. Visit her website at Komando.com for her daily tips, free newsletters and more.

The views and opinions contained in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

