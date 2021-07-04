



Imagine a creature-like company that adapts to nature based on the environment. Its products and services grow, shrink, defend, and recover as needed. This is the future of AI-based enterprises. We live in an unprecedented time. Innovation disrupts the business model of existing industries, in some cases completely replaces existing industries, and continuously and radically changes the way we live and interact.

About the author

Geng Lin is F5’s Executive VP and Chief Technology Officer.

Compared to the Industrial Revolution and the Internet Revolution, the AI ​​revolution is progressing at an even faster pace. In the coming decades, AI will have a major impact on every aspect of our daily lives, from home to work to society.

In his original book, The Society of Mind, the father of AI, Marvin Minsky, explains how a small component society, which is ignorant in itself, can form an intellectual mind. Announced the theory to do. This is a deep insight.

It was necessary to discover the technology used to connect these huge numbers of small parts, and to repeat generations of trial and error until neural networks, machine learning, deep learning, and large ones converged. Even so, this theory has proven to be nearly true. Data processing and computing have revealed the right combination.

There are many examples of AI in all industries today.

The financial industry is using AI through chatbots to improve the customer experience while reducing costs. Communication providers use AI-based security to protect their customers and their networks. Healthcare is becoming more aggressive than follow-up by integrating electronic medical records (EHR) with AI. , May improve overall health and save lives. The transportation industry uses AI to analyze location and congestion, optimize routes to reduce costs and save customers time.

With Minsky’s theory in mind, when you look at the journey of digital transformation in enterprise business, you’ll find that it’s on the same path of becoming increasingly intelligent. From task automation to digital expansion to AI-assisted businesses, all organizations are on the road to crossing AI.

Broadly speaking, there are three main areas of medium-term AI opportunities in the enterprise.

Customer engagement

The first is customer engagement, which focuses on improving the customer experience, delivering personalized products and services, and automating day-to-day customer service tasks such as call center support. According to a recent survey of 200 marketing leaders by Forbes Insights and Arm Treasure Data, 40% of executives said that their customer personalization efforts directly impacted sales, basket size, and profit maximization, including direct sales channels. I am reporting that. As e-commerce. Another 37% said they experienced increased sales and lifetime value for their customers through product or content recommendations. More than one-third of respondents saw an increase in transaction frequency as a result of their personalization strategy. For example, a US bank recently reported processing over one million calls a month via a chatbot. It helps them save tens of millions of dollars a year. Chatbots are estimated to be responsible for cost savings of more than $ 8 billion annually by banks alone by 2022.

Overall, consumers are becoming much more aware of both the existing and potential benefits of AI for their online experience.

Cyber ​​security

The next opportunity is cybersecurity. As the amount and complexity of cyberattacks has increased significantly, efforts to identify and contain cyber threats are beyond human scale. The combination of AI and cybersecurity gives security professionals additional resources to protect themselves from cyberattackers. AI opportunities in cybersecurity include the following areas:

It automates common security tasks such as vulnerability management, antivirus, identity management, and email hygiene. Google has improved email hygiene by using AI to block an additional 100 million spam messages per day. Perform behavioral analysis of large amounts of signals to identify and block seemingly legitimate transactions generated by bots.

Attack-to-defense strategies and innovations in cybersecurity form a never-ending game. As security professionals increasingly adopt AI technology to combat automated attacks, criminals will also catch up with AI and use it to launch more sophisticated attacks.

Business operations

The third area is enterprise business operations. This applies to areas such as IT operations, employee operations, sales and finance. The main goal in this area is to automate business processes and eliminate intermediate human behavior. AIOps and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are the main sub-areas.

The main opportunities for AI in business operations are:

IT operation. With digital transformation, every company is becoming a data and application company. Therefore, managing a portfolio of IT assets is a major task that requires automation and AI technology. Robot process automation. This is for general process automation. Low-code environments, process bots, and OCR-based document processing are some of the areas that are directly affected. Deloitte’s Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) offers a variety of RPAs, including improved compliance (92%), improved quality / accuracy (90%), increased productivity (86%), and reduced costs (59%). We met and exceeded expectations in many respects. .. He also noted that if an average of 20% of full-time equivalent (FTE) capacity was provided by the robot, recovery was reported in less than 12 months. Challenges remain.

While there is great potential for enterprise AI, there are some issues along the way. In addition to the relatively technical difficulties of implementing and scaling AI, organizations face business and cultural challenges.

To identify suitable business use cases. To provide strong data governance. To adopt AI talent and develop skill sets. To do the right thing in accordance with AI ethics. Finally, to understand the social impact of AI on businesses.

To be successful, AI efforts need to go far beyond individual companies, and industry needs to work together.

Despite these challenges, AI believes that it will radically change a company’s business environment across all industries and sectors.

AI will be a new power source for businesses in the future, support a new era of innovation, and create opportunities in all industries. We need to carefully consider such opportunities and remember that in the world of technology, machines and algorithms, AI ultimately needs to enhance our humanity.

