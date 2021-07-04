Innovations in hydrogen trains, electromagnetic braking systems and pandemic eradication earn DfT cash





The Department of Transportation (DfT) has announced the winner of the First of a Kind Contest to develop new technologies to encourage passengers to return to the railroad.

A total of 30 projects received a 9M pot share to support further development of the technology.

Winners were selected by DfT in partnership with Innovate UK.

The winners are:

360 degree immersive travel planning app, interchangeable train interior, app that connects passengers to the world outside the train A system that monitors the flow of people, congestion points and behavior at stations. This allows operators to eliminate bottlenecks, take action and avoid congestion. Restoring Passenger Confidence in Railway Systems After COVID-19 Provides interchangeable internal train carriages for quick and deep cleaning, allowing operators to instantly readjust train seat layouts on demand to ensure passenger safety Scheme A that allows you to keep and free up space Projects that utilize electromagnetics to provide safe and predictable brakes in harsh conditions and improve acceleration with hydrogen, which promises low emissions and even more environmentally friendly railways A scheme aimed at providing trains that run on a mixture of hydrogen gas

Secretary of Transportation Grant Shapps said: We are pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 First of Kind Competition. We hope these winners will play a role in putting passengers in the center of the railroad to build better from Covid-19.

Competition has always been a surprise, and the ideas presented today could change the way we travel in the future.

Simon Edmonds, Chief Business Officer at Innovate UK, said: To further increase our confidence that railroads are safe and sustainable, we called on British innovators to come up with fresh ideas.

Still, the reaction was great. Not only do passengers benefit from these amazing innovations, but the business outlook is bright in this sector as well.

David Clarke, Technical Director of the Railway Industry Association, celebrated this announcement.

He states: We hope that the FirstofaKind initiative will be in Round 5 and many of these past projects will be featured and implemented for the benefit of passengers and freight users.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, it was difficult to secure support and funding for innovators to scale up their projects and deploy them on the rail network, but many post-pandemic companies were unsuccessful. Faced with a certain time, these companies need the support they need.

Therefore, while rail revenues are recovering, it is necessary to ensure that decisions regarding project implementation are uninterrupted. In fact, we aim to bring back passengers and accelerate the economic recovery of the UK as a whole, so it’s time to implement these innovations on a large scale.

