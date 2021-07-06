SFI launches research challenge to develop technology for defense forces





The team will compete for 2.4 million in funding as part of a new challenge initiative from SFI and the Pentagon.

The € 2.4 million innovation challenge by the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) will force researchers to compete to develop solutions to the challenges of key defense organizations for use throughout the Irish Defense Forces.

Ten research teams will compete for this funding, focusing on five issues identified by the Ministry of Defense.

These include: Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of fire extinguishing capabilities of rotorcraft. Recovery of inflatable boats with a stiff hull at sea. Prevention and detection of water ingress into ships. Creating a cyber-physical system that assists or automates the maneuvering of an aircraft between a hangar and an apron. Reduces the environmental impact of the Defense Forces.

The Pentagon is also interested in disruptive ideas that incorporate the latest technological developments in areas such as AI, data analysis, robotics, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, unmanned aerial vehicles, and advanced communications.

“It’s really encouraging to be able to embark on this new innovation challenge to support our Defense Forces,” said Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Simon Coveney, TD.

“This initiative will bring new technologies to support missions and capabilities in line with defense policy.”

TD’s Minister of Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science added that Covid-19 “taught us the value of research and the importance of the work of scientists.” He said this new challenge is an opportunity to support both Irish research and the Wehrmacht.

“Our fleet has about 2,000 aircraft, land vehicles, and ships. Imagine the consequences of reducing the impact on the environment,” he gave as an example.

Challenge-based financing is an important focus of SFI in programs such as the Future Innovator Prize.

Professor Mark Ferguson, director of the SFI and chief scientific adviser to the government, said this type of funding is “strategic and very important” to Ireland and “talented teams tackle important national and global challenges.” He said it would make it possible.

“To ensure that science plays a role in the development of our society and economy, promote cooperation between government ministries and institutions such as the Defense Forces, businesses, researchers and entrepreneurs. Is very important, “he added.

“I’m learning about the results and looking forward to future challenge collaborations.”

Click here for details on the challenge, including details on how to apply.

