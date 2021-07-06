Quantum Computing War: IBM, Honeywell Make Big Moves As Competition Intensifies





Editor’s Note: Geoff Woollacott is a Senior Strategy Consultant and Principal of Analyst Technology Business Research.

Hampshire, New Hampshire – June quantum computing market activity demonstrates growing public sector interest in quantum as a source of high-paying jobs and an integral technology in the interests of corporate strategic sovereignty.

Legacy innovations have always relied on early funding to protect the Commons Initiative. This funding is essentially for scientific discovery and once enhanced, it can be rebuilt for commercial use cases. Quantum systems are no different in that respect.

Similarly, Honeywell’s spin merger with CQC will allow new entities to participate in several national initiatives on cybersecurity and defense by consolidating US and UK companies into a single business unit. .. Scientific discoveries and manufacturing process innovations were also worth mentioning this month as Righetti announced the chip manufacturing process.

Report: IBM installs quantum computer in Japan

The Federated Quantum System (FQS) is a satellite-based quantum technology encryption network developed by UK startup Arqit in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Italy, Belgium and Austria at the G7 Summit. Announced to cooperate. .. Companies in these countries will also participate in initiatives to help design and test systems. As ransomware attacks bring cybersecurity to the forefront of the news, this multinational cryptocurrency initiative for military communications between allies is needed to bring quantum to a commercially favorable level. It represents a promising sign of international cooperation that has the potential to generate funds.

Germany has officially announced a quantum data center facility located near Stuttgart and managed by the well-known applied research organization Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The event emphasizes the strategic importance of many nation-states to secure a center of gravity within the quantum world within sovereign borders. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is a unique politician in that her formal education is quantum chemistry. While paying attention to quantum development in the United States and China and wanting to maintain and build Germany’s own quantum intellectual property, quantum systems maintain the dominant early lead in the early industry. Installed by. The European Union (EU) is in a leading position in establishing policy legislation on data sovereignty. Essential to this installation is data localization within Germany.

IBM announces new quantum computer in Germany – first outside the US

The EU has relaxed the restrictions imposed on non-EU countries participating in the Quantum Research Initiative. Launched in February under the legislative banner Horizon Europe, which seeks funding totaling € 95.5 billion, the initiative calls for a curiosity-based proposal from the European Research Council. Considered strategically important to EU overall security, a month-long parliamentary debate was held on whether to allow non-EU countries such as the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Israel to participate. The final compromise is that participation can be restricted if a country other than the EU agrees to a special guarantee regarding the protection of technology confidentiality. This agreement and the debate over who can participate underscore the growing political interest in technologies that, once strengthened, will radically change cybersecurity and military weapons systems.

Honeywell and Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) have announced a spinmer that combines Honeywells quantum assets with CQC quantum assets. Honeywell, an early investor in the ion trap hardware stack, holds a majority stake in the integrated entity. This also includes the CQC software stack. CQC is system independent. Honeywell argues that the impetus for creating a standalone quantum entity was to encourage investment from a variety of capital sources that might have hesitated to invest in the business when it was a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell. doing. Each entity was an early leader in this area. In addition to increasing funding opportunities, the integrated entity can also create an integrated talent pool of quantum experts when there is a shortage of scientifically discoverable talent in this area. I am aiming.

Honeywell Invests Up to $ 300 Million in New Quantum Computing Joint Venture With UK Company

Rigetti Computing held an early lead in full-stack quantum development, but recently struggled to keep up with the investment funding needed to compete with large-capitalized companies such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft. I will. In June, Rigetti announced that it had developed a scalable manufacturing design process for quantum chip manufacturing at its California manufacturing plant. Rigetti claims that the company has taken a multi-chip approach that allows multiple identical dies to be connected to large quantum processors. Rigetti argues that connecting multiple small dies reduces manufacturing complexity and accelerates predictable scaling.

For more information on the Quantum Computing Market, please contact TBRsQuantum Computing Market Landscape, which is a semi-annual detail of the Quantum Computing Market. The next edition, published in July, will focus on evolving services and overall market maturity indicators.

What is a Quantum Computing Killer App?Hunting has begun, Professor Duke tells Congress

