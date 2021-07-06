New screen video game machine released on October 8





After all, video game fans will get a new Nintendo Switch model.

After months of rumors about the arrival of an updated video game console, Nintendo announced on October 8th that it will release the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) for $ 349.99.

The upgraded switch includes a larger 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for use in desktop mode, and a new dock that supports wired internet connectivity.

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience a new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop modes,” Nintendo’s US President Dougbauser said in a statement Tuesday.

The new switch also increases the amount of internal storage space from the original model’s 32GB to 64GB. Users can add more storage using the microSD card.

The Switch (OLED model) will be released at the same time as the launch of the new action game “Metroid Dread,” which is based on the company’s long-standing Metroid series.

Like the original switch, the OLED model operates in three different modes. A TV mode that allows the user to play games on the TV while the switch is docked. Table top mode with the controller removed. And handheld mode. The OLED model also features enhanced audio for desktop and handheld play. It also runs all the Switch games available on the current model.

The announcement follows rumors swirling around this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo last month that Nintendo plans to launch a Switch Pro model with some major internal upgrades.

Matt Piscatella, executive director and video game industry adviser for research firm The NPD Group, said in a tweet on Tuesday, “It’s certainly not a’professional’or’super’, so many rumors and reports were promising, but maintenance. It’s a repetitive process. “

In an email to USATODAY, Piscatella did not anticipate price cuts for existing Switch models and was bundled with the game at the current price “like the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle that appeared in 2019 and 2020.” Describes the console.

Same interior and battery life as the existing model … but the improved screen is great.

It’s certainly not a “professional” or “super”, so many rumors and reports were promising, but it’s a pleasant conservative repeat. You haven’t jumped to the upward forecast. https://t.co/r4OOb8CqlZ

Matt Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 6, 2021

Mike Snider contributed to this report. Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

