LinkedIn to strengthen South Bay’s long-term presence





Sunnyvale 950W. Maude Ave. And 1000W. A total of 287,600 square feet of office building campus in Maude Ave. LinkedIn is strengthening South Bay’s long-term presence with large-scale real estate purchases, building upgrades, and continued construction of future headquarters.Google map

Sunnyvale—LinkedIn has strengthened South Bay’s long-term presence with major real estate purchases, building upgrades, and continued construction of its future headquarters.

The tech company has purchased a large office complex in Sunnyvale, where its headquarters are currently located, has begun upgrading its office buildings in Sunnyvale, and is building a modern campus for its headquarters.

LinkedIn is the current headquarters in Sunnyvale at 950 and 1000 W. Maude Ave, according to a document submitted to the Santa Clara County Records Office on July 1. Paid $ 323 million in full cash.

According to the property database service Commercial Cafe, the Westmode headquarters campus totals 287,600 square feet.

According to county documents, DB Real Estate Crossroads, the real estate arm of Deutsche Bank, based in Germany, a financial services giant, has sold the property to LinkedIn.

Building purchases challenge traditional knowledge for much of 2020. Many argue that pandemics and remote migration will permanently drive tech companies out of physical innovation hubs scattered around digital locations such as Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

In this example, LinkedIn purchased a campus that would act as the company’s main (but temporary) headquarters. The tech giant is building a new campus in Mountain View and will be the main headquarters in the future.

Sunnyvale 580N. Pastoria Ave. A total of 10,900 square feet of office building in. // Google map

Separately, the tech company has begun refurbishing its tenant building in Sunnyvale’s 580 N. Pastor Way. The county record submitted on 1 July shows.

According to LoopNet’s commercial real estate listing service, this old building totals 10,900 square feet. The nature of the improvement has not been identified. Often, when an office or retail tenant makes improvements on the site, it suggests that the lessor intends to continue renting the property.

LinkedIn owns or rents a number of office buildings in this area of ​​Sunnyvale. This area is also near the future Mountain View headquarters and the current headquarters.

As an example, Pastria’s rental building is a 4-minute drive or a 25-minute walk from the future LinkedIn headquarters on East Middlefield Road near the Central Expressway. The Pastoraway office building is even closer to the existing headquarters.

The future LinkedIn headquarters is still under construction. According to a post on the Project Architect Studios website, the tech company aims to build three new office buildings at 800 E. Middlefield and maintain three existing office buildings.

LinkedIn Middlefield Campus. Shows one of the new buildings near the corner of East Middlefield Road and Central Expressway. //studio

Studios states that the goal of this complex development is a dynamic “hybrid campus” totaling 1.1 million square feet.

The new LinkedIn headquarters hub has a variety of bells and whistles that can appeal to technicians looking for a safe and healthy workspace in the COVID era.

“We prioritized access to natural light, scenery, and a direct connection to the outdoors,” the studio posted on its website.

The future LinkedIn Headquarters complex will include elements that will allow workers to gather together and provide different ways to measure social distance.

“The building has numerous terraces, a roof deck, a courtyard, as well as two major open spaces for gatherings, recreation and relaxation,” Studios posted on its website. “Pedestrian walking loops and bike paths permeate every corner of the campus.”

800E with mountain view. The concept of LinkedIn’s future headquarters on Middlefield Road. The 1.1 million square foot modern campus will include three new office buildings and three existing office buildings. The concept is that all new offices are on several floors, all with a visible terrace and meeting area. New parking lots are on the upper left and upper right. //studio

