Destiny 2: Solstice of Heroes 2021 Armor Upgrades and Activity Guide





Destiny 2s’ 4th Annual Solstice of Heroes Event is here, bringing the same grind as in the last few years from July 6th to August 3rd, 2021. Players get the task of leveling up to the Majestic Armor Set, starting with the Renewal Armor Set and finally the epic armor set.

During this Solstice of Heroes, players will be able to shine their magnificent armor white like last year without having to purchase special items from the in-game Eververse store. However, players who purchase Eververse Glow will still receive universal ornaments. That is, the player can apply to armor pieces that grow according to the current subclass. This includes a new Stasis subclass from last year’s BeyondLight extension.

This Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2021 Guide provides a good overview of the activities available and the requirements for upgrading each set of armor.

Activities of Solstice of Heroes 2021

In Solstice of Heroes 2021, two Solstice staples, the European Aerial Zone and the Elemental Orbs, are back.

European aerial zone

The European Aerial Zone is the return of the Destiny 2s 2021 Solstice of Heroes. It takes place in a unique area around the EDZ, but is accessible from the tower.

To succeed in the European aerial zone, you need to kill as many mini bosses as possible within the time limit given in the game. When the time runs out, you will play against the last boss. If you kill it, you will return to the European aerial zone to search for treasure. The more mini bosses you kill, the more chests you have to hunt.

You will need the Solstysky Fragment to open these chests. You must complete the activity during the Solstice of Heroes event to earn the key fragment.

Elemental Orb

The Solstice of Heroes has a daily spinning elemental burn that enhances the power of the arc, solar, or void of the day.

Defeating an enemy with elemental energy will drop an elemental orb that has nothing to do with the burn of the day. However, if you collect 30 Elemental Orbs that match your daily burns, a powerful buff will be activated depending on the element.

In Bungy’s own words, what they are doing is:

Equip Arc subclasses and weapons to generate Arc Orbs. Then collect them and use the elemental power of the arc. While empowered, the Guardian moves at an enhanced speed, dealing greater melee attacks and sword damage. Equip a solar subclass and weapons to generate a solar orb. Then collect them and use the elemental power of the sun. While empowered, the Guardian emits a wave of burning energy that damages everything around it. Equip Void subclasses and weapons to generate Void orbs. Then collect them and exercise the elemental power of the void. Crouch while invisible and empowered to gain enhanced ability regeneration in addition to Truesight. Equip the Stasis subclass and weapons to generate the Stasis Orb. Stasis Empowerment New Compass Rose Shotgun to Upgrade Updated Armor Set Image: Bungie

Eva gives you the first set of helmets and asks you to complete your run in the European aerial zone. Put on your helmet to complete the activity. Please come back to her when you are done. The shell gives you a new quest to meditate on the statue of a hero. If you oblige her, you will get the complete set. Equip it all and talk to her again.

To upgrade your update set to a majestic set, achieve the following goals:

Hunter Helmet: Complete the European Aerial Zone, collect Elemental Orbs, and perform 20 Finisher Gauntlets: Complete playlist activities, open 10 Solstice packages, and defeat 200 Fallen Chests. : Complete 2 public events and collect solar and stasis elemental orbs in playlist activities, kill 30 enemy guardian boots: complete patrol, pick up 50 power orbs, 50 super kills Earn Cloak: Complete 3 Lost Sectors, Pick up 100 Void Orbs from around the World, and Obtain 100 Precision Kills Titan Helmet: Complete Runthrough European Aerial Zones, Collect Elemental Orbs, 20 Finisher Gauntlets, Completion of playlist activity, opening of Solstice package, defeat of 200 hive chests: collection of Ark and Stasis elemental orbs in playlist activity, 30 defeats of enemy guardian boots: completion patrol, orb of power Pick up 50 and get 50 super kills Mark: Complete 3 lost sectors, pick up 100 solar orbs around the world and get 100 precision kills Warlock Helmet: Destroy the European aerial zone to complete the run , Collect Elemental Orbs and Run 20 Finisher Gauntlets: Complete Playlist Activities, Open 10 Solstice Packages and Defeat 200 Cabal Chests: Complete 2 Public Events and in Playlist Activities Collect void and stasis elemental orbs and defeat 30 enemy guardian boots: complete patrols, pick up 50 power orbs, and get 50 superkills Bond: complete 3 lost sectors , Pick up 100 arc orbs from all over the world and get 100 precision kills

Armor upgrades beyond the first step have not yet been confirmed. Add them to this guide when you’re done.

