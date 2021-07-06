



AT & T and Google Cloud Expand 5G and Edge Collaboration to Achieve Next-Generation Business Outcomes

Innovative end-to-end solutions co-developed enable new customer experiences and business services across the industry in on-premises or network-based deployments

Today, AT & T and Google Cloud are announcing new solutions across their AT & T 5G and Google Clouds edge computing portfolio, including AT & T on-premises multi-access edge computing (MEC) solutions, LTE, 5G, and wired AT & T network edge capabilities.

AT & T and Google Cloud have been developing edge solutions for enterprises for over a year. Today, the two companies are using Google Maps, Android, Pixel, and Augmented Reality to help businesses drive true value and build industry-changing experiences in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, entertainment, and more. We are taking the next step to provide the features. (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), and other Google-wide solutions for a more immersive customer experience. For example:

Enable video analytics services to help businesses in a variety of industries with anti-theft, crowd management, and queue prediction and management. Retail: Streamline and automate inventory management, connect to physical stores, e-commerce and back-end systems to visualize your operations in near real time. Healthcare: Expand access to services such as telemedicine-based therapies and use AR and VR for remote care from patients’ homes or onsite facilities. Manufacturing: Accelerate operations with remote support and quality control checks at the factory location, and optimize bandwidth usage by streaming video at the edge rather than on the device. Entertainment: Enhance your on-site experience at concerts and sporting events with solutions ranging from immersive AR and VR experiences, smart parking, ticketless admission to non-contact meals and souvenir payments. I will.

The two companies are also working together to evaluate how network APIs optimize applications using near real-time network information on Google Cloud Edge. This can optimize the user experience at the edge and have meaningful business results.

AT & T Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and Google Cloud are AT & T’s existing 5G and MEC products and cores such as Kubernetes, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Analysis, and Robust Edge ISV Ecosystem. It is a combination of Google Cloud functions. With this solution, enterprises can build and run modern applications close to their end users and have the flexibility to manage their data on-prem, in the customer’s data center, or in any cloud. Data control, improved security, reduced latency, increased bandwidth.

AT & T Network Edge (ANE) and Google Cloud allow enterprises to deploy applications to Google Edge Point of Presence (POP) AT & T 5G and fiber networks. This low-latency computing and storage environment enables enterprises to deliver a faster, seamless enterprise and customer experience. Starting with Chicago this year, AT & T and Google Cloud are focusing on a multi-year strategy to deliver solutions to more than 15 zones in major cities. Next, we plan to roll out solutions in Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, and San Francisco.

George Nazi, Vice President of Global Telecom Media and Entertainment Solutions at Google Cloud, is helping companies combine the power of AT & T 5G with Google Cloud technology to create new customer experiences and business services that were previously impossible. We are committed to working with AT & T to enable our customers to build and deliver next-generation applications, both on-premises and at AT & T’s leading mobile networks.

With premises-based 5G and edge computing, customers have more control over where and how they use their data, faster, with less latency. Rasesh Patel, Chief Product and Platform Officer at AT & T Business, enables enterprises to provide their customers with a unique experience now and in the future. The latest technological advances, such as 5G and edge computing, have created a new era in which whatever the future can change, innovate and prepare.

“5G, cloud services and edge computing are all very promising stand-alone technologies,” said Jason Lee, Research Manager for 5G and Mobile Services Research at IDC. “But when these three are combined as a complement, technology enables digital transformation in more business environments, accelerating and expanding the possibilities.”

Learn more about AT & T working with on-premises edge computing. Learn more about network-based edge computing. Learn more about Google Cloud’s commitment to transforming and adopting 5G.

Collaboration with Google goes beyond business and reaches consumers. Together, we combined the power of our fast, reliable and secure 5G and fiber networks with our cloud gaming platform. Our exclusive offer offers AT & T Wireless customers adding or upgrading 5G smartphones and new AT & T Fiber customers using the 6-month Stadia Pro. -Go out. (After 6 months, it will automatically renew for $ 9.99 / month unless canceled. Other conditions apply.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://about.att.com/story/2021/att_google_cloud.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos