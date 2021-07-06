How regulators can respond to health tech innovation





Following the COVID-19 pandemic, frank discussions are ready between regulators and medical technology pioneers on the regulation of technology under development. On July 29, Healthy.io’s digital event will discuss how regulators can respond to innovations in healthcare technology and how they can mature to meet clinical standards. David Shulkin, 9th Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs, will host the event. Registration for “Regulating Healthcare at the Speed ​​of Life” has begun. Something is loaded.

Regulators and healthcare technology pioneers should register now to discover new ways to adapt to the speed of digital innovation in healthcare.

Last year, we unleashed the medical potential promoted by telemedicine and home technology to secure a lasting role in the world’s new normal. Many companies have used a technology-driven approach to provide virtual care to their patients. But long before March 2020, new ways for people to receive and consume care are taking place across the industry. Pandemics are just catalysts that accelerate the further wave of medical innovation, and now both regulators and medical technology companies need to adapt quickly.

Keeping up with the rapid influx of new products is, of course, difficult, but there is an urgent need to guide patients on which services are reliable, which information is most accurate, and which technology to use.

As the role of healthcare technology in how we stay healthy becomes more important, regulators and pioneers in healthcare technology need to uncover more thoughtful strategies to adapt to the rate of innovation in healthcare technology. there is.

On Thursday, July 29, Healthy.io will host a free 45-minute virtual event where medical technology innovators and regulators will work together to overcome this new medical era and deliver satisfactory clinical-grade medical care. Discuss how to provide.

The event “Regulating Healthcare at the Speed ​​of Life” brings together solution-oriented discussions from medical, biotechnology, and regulatory stakeholders.

The topics are:

State-of-the-art health technology and business opportunities are imminent Current regulatory conditions encourage and drive innovation Opportunities How Health Technology Companies Should Address Regulatory Standards Promising Means for Collaboration and Smart Reform Loading Something is being loaded.

Moderator: David Shulkin, 9th Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

The speakers are:

Patrick Conway, CEO of Optum Care Solutions of Optum / UnitedHealth Group, and former president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield in North Carolina. Deputy Administrator, Innovation and Quality, Medicare and Medicaid Services Federal Center. Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. Aneesh Chopra, President of Care Journey and former US Chief Technology Officer. Amy Abernety, President of Clinical Research Platform, Berilly, Former Deputy Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Officer, US Food and Drug Administration. Something is loaded.

Event Details: “Regulating Healthcare at the Speed ​​of Life”, Eastern Standard Time 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Registration (above) is free.

This post was created by Insider Studios using Healthy.io.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/sc/how-regulators-can-keep-up-with-health-tech-innovation-2021-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos