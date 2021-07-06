Pokemon GO earned $ 5 billion in 5 years





Sensor tower

For a short period of time when Pokemon GO seemed to dominate the world in the summer of 2016, catch Pokemon and sprint outside in an AR game that plunged into the scene with one of the most beloved ones. I remember doing it. Game brand.

Well, Pokemon GO didn’t go anywhere, and in fact, its success has only grown over the last five years, which has led to an important milestone.

Analyst company Sensor Tower reports that Pokemon GO generated an average of $ 1 billion annually, or $ 5 billion, as it celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Combined with some other statistics, like the graph above for 2021, it represents the most significant spending of $ 642 million in the first half of the year since its launch, the previous year. It has increased by 34% from. Overall in 2020, Pokemon Go generated $ 1.2 billion in revenue. This is a 41% year-over-year increase due to the actual increase in play and spending as the pandemic blockade changed the game to allow players to play indoors and stay in place.

Finally, despite the Japanese origin of Pokumons and the popularity of GO, the United States is the game’s biggest revenue driver, accounting for $ 1.9 billion of the $ 5 billion over the last five years.

Pokemon GO

Niantic

In terms of downloads, Sensor Tower tracks Pokemon GO at 632 million, and the United States also accounts for 115.5 million downloads, accounting for 18% of the total. Brazil is actually second on the list and India is third. Surprisingly, Google Play accounts for 77% of all installations and the Apple App Store accounts for 23%.

Considering how Pokemon GO is monetized, the profitability aspect of this is even more impressive. Unlike many other biggest revenue drivers on mobile, Pokmon GO doesn’t use the gacha system, lets players skip the wait timer, or force Pokemon to pay to power on directly. They sell some profit to players, incense, pokeballs, XP boosters, and one of their most profitable items, the Raid Pass, but nevertheless, Genshin Impact, which puts all the best characters and weapons on. Not at the level of a game like in an almost paid gacha system where you have to bet hundreds or thousands of dollars to land what you want. There’s a lot to do for free with Pokemon GO, but making all this money anyway, it’s very impressive.

There are no signs that Pokemon GO is slowing down. There are still many areas of Pokemon to add, and the game is constantly updated with new events and features. Only further growth and profits are expected in the future.

