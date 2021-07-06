When will Apple release the new MacBook Pro? Should I buy now or wait?





Rumor has it for a long time that Apple is working on refreshing the new MacBook Pro with the Apple Silicon inside, a new design, and more. As rumors spread about the release later this year, many potential MacBook Pro buyers are arguing whether to buy now or wait. This is what we recommend.

What to expect from the 2021 MacBook Pro

Rumors make it pretty clear that this year will be a big year for the MacBook Pro. In terms of design, the new MacBook Pro is said to have a whole new form factor and is reported to be available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes using new mini LED screen technology.

The new MacBook Pro is said to have a new flat-edged design similar to that found in the latest iMac, iPad Pro, and iPhone 12 designs. Another major design change is the removal of the touch bar. Ming-ChiKuo shows that Apple will return to the traditional feature key sequence instead.

Bloomberg also reported that the new MacBook Pro features an HDMI port and SD card slot, in addition to the resurgence of MagSafe technology for magnetic charging. Images and figures leaked as part of an Apple ransomware attack seem to support this: HDMI port, USB-C port, SD card slot, MagSafe connector, two USB-C ports, headphone jack on the right. Is displayed. On the left side.

But perhaps even more remarkable than the redesign, these new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros use Apple silicon processors internally. The new MacBook Pro reportsly uses something similar to the M1X processor, with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. The machine is reportedly configurable with 16 or 32 graphics core variations and up to 64GB of RAM.

When will Apple release the new MacBook Pro?

There were rumors that the new MacBook Pro would be announced at WWDC in June, but that obviously didn’t happen and we were still waiting.

Most recently, Bloomberg reported that the new MacBook Pro could be announced sometime earlier this summer. Meanwhile, Digitimes reports that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be available later in the third quarter of this year, suggesting a September launch.

But an important background to these rumors is the ongoing lack of tips that affects the industry as a whole. Apple may have planned to release the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros last month, but it’s struggling to meet these shortages and keep up with demand as it stands. This may mean that the new MacBook Pro is even slower, but at this point all signs indicate a late summer or early fall release.

Should I buy a MacBook Pro now or wait?

Apple currently sells MacBook Pros with both Apple Silicon and Intel processors. The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro has two built-in Thunderbolt ports and one Apple M1 chip. You can also choose an Intel-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt ports or an Intel-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt ports. Apple (yet) doesn’t sell a MacBook Pro with a display larger than 13 inches with Apple Silicon.

Of the MacBook Pros that Apple sells today, the M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is the only one we recommend buying, especially if it’s on sale or if Apple Back to School promotions are available.

As shown in benchmarks and hands-on testing, the M1 MacBook Pro is a very powerful machine that outperforms most Intel chips available on high-end 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. ..

But with that said, some people may want to wait for a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon.

If you need 3 or more Thunderbolt ports If you need an HDMI port or SD card slot (if you don’t want to use a dongle) If you need a display larger than 13 inches If your M1 chip isn’t powerful enough

Plus, given that the Apple Silicon 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are just a few months away, it’s not a good idea to buy an Intel-powered MacBook Pro. The upcoming Apple Silicon MacBook Pro will make a big difference for Apple with more powerful chips, new designs, more ports, and new display technologies. macOS Monterey also includes many features that are only supported on Apple Silicon Macs.

wrap up

In summary, don’t buy an Intel MacBook Pro now. However, the M1 MacBook Pro is a great machine that’s powerful enough for almost anything you can throw.

What do you think about the Apples MacBook lineup and the current state of Apple Silicon migration? Are you already using an Apple Silicon Mac or are you still waiting for a machine to come? Let us know in the comments!

