Alphabet (GOOGL) Google Expands Reach with Wear OS 3.0





Alphabet GOOGL Division Google is taking every step to develop new and innovative features to increase its presence in wearable spaces.

The latest preparations for a major upgrade of the company’s Wear OS smartwatch are proof of the above facts.

According to the latest report from 9TO5Google, the company has begun announcing a redesign of its on-watch Play Store using Wear OS 3.0. Google has released a preview of the new features in WearOS 3.0 for the Android Studio Beta emulator.

In particular, the update has changed the look of Wear OS. All the items in the list are now included in the pill-shaped card, which can be viewed more clearly on a small display. Also, the new design is more colorful.

In addition, Google is preparing to introduce changes to install wearable apps. Further improve application discovery and distribution.

The latest moves could benefit Google in expanding its footprint in the smartwatch market.

Alphabet Inc.Price and consensus

Alphabet Inc.Price and consensus

Alphabet Inc. Price Consensus Chart | Alphabet Inc.Estimate

Growing smartwatch market

The smartwatch market has grown in recent years due to the increasing adoption of smartwatches as they provide time schedules, fitness tracking and other features on a single device.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global smartwatch market could reach $ 96.3 billion by 2027, achieving a CAGR of 19.6% between 2020 and 2027.

In addition, the Market Data Forecast Report reveals that this particular market is expected to reach $ 57.3 billion in 2021. In addition, it will progress at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2026 and is expected to reach $ 132.9 billion by 2026.

We believe that the expansion of Google’s efforts in the smartwatch space is a good way to take advantage of the above outlook.

In addition to the latest moves, companies that are focused on improving battery life and health features in smartwatches are promising.

In addition, it’s worth noting that we acquired Fitbit earlier this year to focus on the health features of smartwatches.

The story continues

Competition scenario

Given this bright scenario, Google as well as other players such as Apple AAPL, Garmin GRMN, and Huawei are taking steps to expand their smartwatch initiatives.

Last month, Apple previewed watchOS 8. It has advanced features that help users stay connected, healthy and active. The new features also provide seamless access to your wallet, ensuring secure and contactless payments.

Last month, Garmin also launched a feature update on smartwatches running Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music, Forerunner 745, Forerunner 945 GPS, advanced sleep monitoring for athletes, animated on-screen workouts, and more. Provided the function.

In addition, in the same month, Huawei announced that the Huawei Watch 3 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro will run the new operating system, the Harmony OS. The company used to use Google’s Wear OS and its own Lite OS for smartwatches.

Review Zacks rank and inventory

Currently, Alphabet’s Zacks rank is 3rd (pending).

Highly ranked in the broad technology sector is Marchex MCHX, which currently has Zacks Rank # 2 (purchased). A complete list of today’s Zack # 1 Rank (Strong By) stocks can be found here.

Marchex’s long-term profit growth is currently projected at 15%.

Zacks doubles single best pick

From thousands of stocks, five Zacks experts have each selected favorites that will skyrocket by more than + 100% in the coming months. From five of them, research director Sheraz Mian chooses one of all that has the most explosive benefits.

You’ve known this company since the days of glory in the past, but few expect the monsters to be ready for a turnaround. Comparable to other recent Zack’s Stocks Set to Double, like the Boston Beer Company, which surged + 143.0% in just over nine months, and Nvidia, which surged + 175.9%, from a successful relocation and a flash backed by A-list celebrities. In a year that may or may exceed.

Free: View Top Stock and 4th Player >>

Need the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download the 7 best stocks for the next 30 days.Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Marchex, Inc. (MCHX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/alphabets-googl-google-widen-reach-144202274.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos