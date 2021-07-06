Lotus announces the last petrol car, departs in pursuit of Porsche





Lotus Announces Last Fossil Fuel Vehicle Emira British racing brand embarks on an ambitious expansion plan to add sedans and SUVs to its range

Hessel, UK, July 6 (Reuters)-Lotus announced its last petrol car on Tuesday. This is a milestone in the journey of the British sports car brand to become an all-electric and much larger automaker by the end of the decade.

Lotus and its Chinese owner, Geely, want to turn a small company that currently manufactures about 1,500 sports cars a year into a power company that produces tens of thousands of luxury saloons and sport utility vehicles (SUVs). thinking about.

“We are aware that we need to increase revenue and the sports car segment is limited,” Lotus Managing Director Matt Windle told Reuters. “That’s why we aim to offer different Lotus products for different people at different stages of life.”

The expansion plan is the same as the plan of Porsche, a sports car brand of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), which has expanded significantly since the launch of the Cayenne SUV in 2002. Porsche sold more than 90,000 Cayennes last year. Its most famous car, the 911.

The Lotus project begins with Emira unveiled at the Hetel factory at an old air force base in eastern England. Emira plans to produce about 4,800 sports cars annually, with the capacity to produce more if demand is high.

Starting at around £ 60,000 ($ 83,000), the Emira is the first new petrol lotus model in more than a decade, but the last to be fossil fuel-powered.

Lotus designed it like Evija’s brother. This is an electric “hypercar” that produces only 130 cars. It’s the 130th model in Lotus’ 73-year history and sells for around £ 2m ($ 2.8m). )Respectively.

Russell Carr, head of design for Lotus, said he was looking forward to “scattering the fairy’s dust” on the company’s new “lifestyle” model, pointing side by side Emira and Ebiya on the automaker’s studio floor. Told.

Geely bought a 51% stake in Lotus in 2017, ending the company’s long-standing financial struggle under various previous owners who were forced to shelve the launch of some new models. did.

Lotus is now part of a growing empire of Chinese automakers, which owns Swedish Volvo Cars and is the largest shareholder of German Daimler (DAIGn.DE).

Potential for dynamic growth

Geely’s founder, Li Shufu, aims to create a global company built around a brand that shares the technology of its supply base in China with its own skin. He primarily puts the details of how the brand implements its strategy in the hands of local managers.

Malaysia’s Etica Automotive, another shareholder of Geely and Lotus, has invested more than $ 2 billion to expand production, including a new plant in Wuhan, China, where the first new Lotus lifestyle model will be built. I will.read more

Sam Fiorani, Vice President of Global Vehicle Forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, said: “But if their new model isn’t considered worthy of the name, it can hurt the brand globally, so they have to be careful to dilute the Lotus name.”

Design chief Kerr said being part of a larger automotive group gave Lotus access to technologies that would be difficult to procure on their own, such as Emira’s dashboard touchscreen.

And as consumer habits change, the new sports car is equipped with Lotus’ first cup holder.

Managing Director Windle also said Geely demanded Lotus build new SUVs and sedans on a platform designed by a British company, rather than sharing a foundation with Volvo and the all-electric Polestar. He said he approved.

Windle said this would allow Lotus to continue its business as a supplier and engineer for other automakers. This has been done for many years in the Lotus Engineering department. He said several automakers have shown interest in the Lotus EV platform.

Geely wants Lotus Engineering to pursue its own self-driving, smart, and electric mobility technologies and deliver them within a wider corporate group.

Lotus is currently developing an electric sports car platform for the French company Alpine brand in partnership with Renault (RENA.PA), and the framework will be available to other automakers.

Windle acknowledges that there are risks in branching into SUVs and sedans.

“It’s a challenge, and we’re moving away from what we’re used to historically,” he said. “But I argue that our business case hasn’t worked historically either.”

($ 1 = 0.7234 lbs)

Additional report by Paul Lienert of Detroit.Edited by David Clark

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

