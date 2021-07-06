Are we really innovating? | About Verizon





Innovation is a vague term often used in the technology industry. We routinely call new devices and products innovation, regardless of whether it constitutes a true innovation, of any design, function, or business model that seeks to differentiate itself from the pack. Hit the label quickly.

But true innovation requires boldness to take bold risks. Challenge established work styles. Have the courage of belief. Audacity took us to the moon and brought us a smartphone. It gave us content streaming. Many iterations of the car. And some other life-changing and history-making inventions that made our way of life everything today.

My philosophy on innovation is to be bold because it can actually change our world. If you are not intellectually curious and challenge the status quo, no change will occur. We humans and engineers need to rediscover the true heart of this innovation. It requires us to be open to trying new things, seeing problems and solutions through another lens, and not be afraid to confuse ourselves. This flexible mindset enables us to learn from mistakes and develop businesses, products, and solutions that actually make a difference.

This way of approaching innovations that help solve some of the world’s biggest challenges, as outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Environmental and social challenges such as climate change, quality education for all, and the changing landscape of workers’ prosperity all go beyond what we already know and ask difficult questions. I need that.

This is the spirit that guides our work with the EDISON Alliance, a coalition of public-private partnerships working to eliminate the digital divide. If we want to provide broadband to everyone so that everyone can participate well in the world, we need to raise and discuss important questions about fairness, access, and affordability.

This is essential because the 5G networks we have built will radically change our lives. Its enormous capacity, unmatched speed, and ultra-low latency enable the birth of true innovation.

Traditionally, we’ve paved the way for others to innovate on the network, but Verizon has world-class engineers, engineers, and developers who can generate bold, market-ready applications. I noticed. network. And, after all, they were the ones who created the network in the first place!

That’s why our innovative capabilities have focused some of our efforts on exploring robotics and what they can do for our business. We’ve already seen transformative use cases in multiple sectors involving 5G-enabled robots and drones, such as digital space orchestration, connectivity solutions that combine digital twins, location intelligence, and context awareness to seamlessly manage space. I was excited to see how such a breakthrough would expand. One after another, the possibilities of the industry.

That is all of this new way for us to expand our possibilities. The spirit of innovation should look at this technology from a whole new perspective, looking at the vast potential that robotics can bring to humanity, rather than the discourse of dystopia, which has dominated the topic for generations. Prompt.

For example, consider the myriad of dangerous tasks that humans have traditionally performed. Operations such as disarming bombs, inspecting cell phone towers and gas pipelines, and mining have long pose a serious risk to workers’ lives and health, but this technology does the work they need to do. Instead, you can send the robot to these dangerous locations. Robots can also take samples and measure chemicals, temperature, air quality, etc. to assess the safety of the situation. With their help, we can increase the safety of our workers and keep humans away from harm.

The possibilities that 5G can do for the industry and the world as a whole are endless. But to know what we can really do, others need to have intellectual curiosity in us. Challenge the current situation. It is possible today to think beyond what they know. We are ready to show how our 5G networks (and the solutions connected on top of them) can transform businesses, cities, industries as a whole, and society as a whole. Then we invited innovators from all sectors to see what we could do for them.

Be bold in the spirit of true innovation. Let’s change the world together.

