Lotus says goodbye to petrol with a brand new Emira





Lotus unveiled the long-awaited Emira Mid Engine sports car in early July, marking the end of the era as the last Lotus to feature an internal combustion engine. It was released in the spring of 2022 and is currently being ordered by dealers.

With plans to say goodbye to petrol, the company is moving into a new territory with a fully electric Evija supercar, and-waiting for it-an electric SUV.

Since Lotus is all about weight reduction, Emira is based on a new adhesive aluminum chassis. Two rear-wheel drive engines are offered. A 3.5L supercharged V6, supplied by Toyota and used in the Exige and Evora. AMG’s “New Lotus” 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder, Mercedes-Benz’s performance division. The German company worked with Lotus for the first time and its engine was modified with Emira’s new intake and exhaust system.

The V6 will be offered in “first edition” models as a range top trim and these will be the first cars available. The 4-cylinder will be launched in the summer of 2022.

Lotus doesn’t offer the full spec, but states that Emira’s full range has an output of 360-400 horsepower and a maximum torque of 317 lb-ft. These aren’t many sports machines, but Emira weighs only 1,405 kg. Acceleration from zero to 100 km / h occurs in less than 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 290 km / h.

Lotus Emira

To “maximize global appeal,” the company announced that it will offer Emira manual, automatic, or dual-clutch transmissions. Pricing in the UK starts at less than £ 60,000 — direct conversion of approximately $ 103,000.

According to the company, Emira, pronounced “Eh-meer-ah” and means “leader” or “commander,” was built at the Lotus facility in Hetel, Norfolk, England, and has recently been renewed for £ 100m. did. .. Lotus, which will celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2028, is owned by Volvo-owned Chinese car group Geely.

