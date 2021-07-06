Google’s caution about using too many internal links





Google’s John Mueller explains that using too many internal links on the same page can diminish their value, and considers what to do instead.

This topic is described in the Google Search Central SEO Hangouts, recorded July 2, 2021.

Site owners send questions asking if there is a risk associated with the use of excessive amounts of internal links.

The topic of external links is often picked up during these hangouts, but the impact of internal links discussed so far is rare.

Internal links are important to SEO because they signal Google which pages are most important to a particular website. They don’t send the same ranking signal as external links, but they are still important.

In addition, Google uses internal links to better understand the structure of the site. Site maps can be used to convey that information, but the logical structure of internal links makes the information even clearer.

With all the help provided by internal links, could many of them be bad? This is what Mueller says.

Google John Mueller on the use of too many internal links

Using internal links too freely throughout your website can cause problems. The first problem is that Google doesn’t understand the structure of the site.

When asked if too many internal links on a page are more harmful than profitable, Mueller replies:

“Yes, no. You can imagine a situation where you are trying to understand the structure of a website with different pages, in the sense that you use internal links to better understand the structure of the page. If a page is linked to all other pages on your website, there is basically no actual structure, just as every page has a complete internal link.

It’s like one huge page on this website, they are all linked to each other, so you can’t tell which is the most important page. It is not possible to understand which of these are related to each other. And in such cases, it doesn’t make your site so much because it has all of those internal links.

Therefore, regardless of PageRank, permissions, and the passing of such things, it basically does not provide a clear structure for your website. And it makes it difficult for search engines to understand the context of individual pages within your website. So that’s how I see it there. “

The second problem is that using too many internal links diminishes their value.

One internal link can tell Google that the page is important to your website, but it starts to become less important as the link is added.

If you have 20 internal links on a page, they are not all treated as important as if you had only one or two links.

“And as with the second question you had there, regarding internal links being more harmful than good — yes, diluting the value of your site structure by having so many internal links that you can’t see the structure. And that makes it harder for us to understand what you think is important on your website.

Also, providing relative importance can be very valuable as it gives you a little more opportunity to tweak how it looks in your search results.

Very clearly and directly to the search engine, this is my main page. From there it links to different categories and the categories link to different products so it’s easier to understand if someone is looking for this category. For products, this is the page that should be displayed in the search results.

As if everything is cross-linked, one of these pages may be relevant. And when you’re actually looking for a product category, you might direct users to a random product instead of the category page. “

According to Mueller’s advice, site owners should aim to have a structure for internal links that resembles the structure of their site.

It may look like a request on the home page> category page> service page> quote page.

Alternatively, if you want to add an internal link to a blog post, etc., you can add a contextual link to a related article on your site.

Some internal links are good, but many are not. Sends a stronger signal with fewer links.

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

