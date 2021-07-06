Edgewater Wireless Selected to Join Wireless Global Congress 2021, Wi-Fi: Powering Innovation Series





Ottawa, Ontario-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI: TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi spectrum slicing technology for the residential and corporate markets, is the choice. Was announced. We will participate in the WBA Wi-Fi: Powering Innovation Series webinar on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The event is hosted by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), a global organization that includes some of the largest broadband and mobile providers.

Outstanding home Wi-Fi deployment and the evolution of smart connected homes are becoming a necessity, not an option. This session will focus on key market drivers and trends in residential Wi-Fi. How will IoT technology development over the next five years help deliver a connected home experience? Features of next-generation Wi-Fi technology such as home Wi-Fi sensing and AR / VR. Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless, will be moderated by Steve Andrews, TMTNED and Wireless Broadband Alliance Board Advisor, along with representatives from Comcast, Airties, Plume, and the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless, surveyed 6 million devices in 750,000 households in a recent proof of concept with a Tier 1 service provider, demonstrating the need for spectrum slicing in the home. .. We are pleased with the excellent results of PoC and look forward to sharing our progress and inspiring thoughts and discussions with WBA members.

Edgewaters physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows you to split or slice the frequency band to operate more radios in a particular area. Think of spectrum slicing as moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway, regardless of Wi-Fi technology. A recently completed proof of concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 service provider showed a 7-18x performance improvement in 75% of the homes surveyed. Interestingly, the home with the most devices saw the biggest improvement. For more information on Edgewater Wireless and Spectrum Slicing, please visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.

Wireless Global Congress The Wireless Global Congress is a semi-annual conference organized by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), a global organization of the world’s largest broadband and mobile providers and related technology companies, including Cisco, Microsoft, Google and Intel. In 2003, the organization was able to solve business problems, enable opportunities for collaboration between service providers, businesses and cities, and enhance the customer experience of Wi-Fi and critical adjacency technologies. It was established. WBA members represent over 2 billion subscribers and operate over 30 million hotspots worldwide. For more information on attending the Wireless Global Congress 2021 Conference, please visit www.wirelessglobalcongress.com.

About Edgewater Wireless I am making Wi-Fi. Better. Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is an industry leader in innovative spectrum slicing technology for the residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, access points, and IP licenses designed to meet the high-density, high-quality service needs of service providers and their customers. With over 24 patents, Edgewaters Multi-Channel Single Radio (MCSR) technology has revolutionized Wi-Fi and today delivers the next generation of Wi-Fi.

For more information, please visit www.edgewaterwireless.com or www.aera.io.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information in the context of applicable securities laws. “Expect”, “Expect”, “Continue”, “Estimate”, “Objective”, “Continue”, “May”, “Do”, “Plan”, “Should” , The use of the word “believe”, “plan”, “intention” and similar expressions are intended to identify information or statements regarding future prospects. Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, as Edgewater Wireless cannot provide any assurance that they are correct. , You should not place excessive reliance on forward-looking statements and information. .. By its very nature, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from actual results and experiences of Edgewater Wireless with expected or expressed expectations of Edgewater Wireless. .. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, access to capital markets, market power, competition from new and existing companies, and regulatory conditions. Readers should be careful not to overly rely on information about future prospects after the dates contained in this news release, etc., or to use future information or financial prospects for any purpose other than their intended purpose. .. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to make public updates or revise future outlook information as a result of new information, future events, etc., except as required by law.

Neither TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE nor its regulatory service provider (because the term is defined in the TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE policy) is responsible for the validity or accuracy of this release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005374/en/Edgewater-Wireless-Selected-to-Participate-in-the-Wireless-Global-Congress-2021-Wi-Fi-Powering-Innovation-Series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos