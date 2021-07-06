Build an army of creatures in Volo and guide you to monsters





A guide to monsters by Volo and Zoltan Boros.

Zoltan Boros

We’ve seen most of what Magic The Gathering’s latest set, Adventure in the Forgotten Realm, offers. Exploding with references and folklore for hardcore dungeons & dragons fans, and lots of new mechanics for MTG veterans, it’s shaped to be a pretty great set. However, there is one creature that has fascinated me since it was announced. Today is the time to build a commander deck around it. It’s Volo, Guide to Monsters.

Volo, Monster Guide

Wizards of the Coast

Volo is a 3/2 human wizard that costs two generics (one green and one blue). Their stats aren’t great, but his abilities are absolute game changers. Each time you cast a creature, the spell is copied unless you share the creature type with other creatures on the battlefield or graveyard. Volo is the ultimate anti-tribe commander, rewarding the variety of creatures and doubling each time you cast.

As you can imagine, this deck has heavy creatures. Instants and sorceries are good, but it’s even more valuable if you have creatures that can do the same job. You should also be aware of the creature types, as too many creature types will miss the Volo trigger. You should also avoid Humans and Wizards altogether, as sharing the type with Volo also hinders the fun doubling effect.

Gem razor

Wizards of the Coast

It’s tempting to make this deck wider, but it will be, but it’s also worth giving the Volo deck a light mutation sub-theme. Mutant creatures have easy-to-reproduce effects and can have absolutely devastating effects. Whenever you copy a morph creature while it’s on the stack, like Volo’s abilities, the entire chain of morph abilities starts again when the copy resolves, giving you much more value than usual. The cool quirk of the mutation mechanic is that it actually triggers the mutation creature you’re casting in Volo three times. This is because the copy complements the original creature that was cast during the mutation. Copying a gem razor that mutates while on the stack destroys three artifacts or enchantments first, and then two for each mutation.

Archipelagore

Wizards of the Coast

Mutate is great because it helps you manage creature-type stuff on your board. Suppose you have an elf on the board and you want to cast a second one. If you mutate an elf to a beast first, Volo will trigger the second cast elf! Things are ridiculous when you load cards like Dreamtail Heron, Migratory Greathorn, Archipelagore, Gemrazer, Auspicious Starrix.

Now, about the rest of the deck. To get started, we’re playing with Simic colors, so we need a regular ramping tool. Kodama’s reach, nurturing, exploration, and bulge are great, but you can also take advantage of Volo’s creature doubling for other interesting occasions. Dryads in Irisia Grove, Esitayrant in the Straits of Gia, and Oracle in Murdaya are already wonderful creatures, but if Volo gives you two each, you will throw away a lot of land.

Irisian Globe Dryad

Wizards of the Coast

Next, you need to draw a card. Aesi also helps a lot here with landing draw triggers, but cards like Guardian Project, Garruk’s Uprising, Beast Whisperer (be careful when playing this on the Oracle of Mul Daya as it’s another elf), Regal Force, etc. Also fits nicely here. Pick up the Panharmonicon as all of these draws are triggers that enter the battlefield and double the Panharmonicon. There is already Dreamtail Heron. This is useful. Thanks to Volo doubling the creatures, Greater Good’s sacrifice requirement is less problematic than usual, as there are still backup creatures left. Don’t forget the blue draw features like Brainstorm and Mystic Remora!

Kozilek craftsman

Wizards of the Coast

Now for fun things. Volo is all about anti-tribes. In other words, the deck that uses him actually comes back to life when using strange and unusual types of creatures. There can be incredibly scary creatures like Kozilek’s Eldrazi craftsman (the copy isn’t cast, so you can’t return two) or Zendikar’s Elemental Avenger. Alternatively, you can use the weird route of using the antelopes Wary Okapi and Rabid Wombat to reduce the power level of your deck a bit. Why do you have one nimble mongoose when you can easily have two instead?

Creeping Renaissance

Wizards of the Coast

Unfortunately, Volo cares not only about the creatures on your board, but also the creatures in your graveyard. Therefore, we need a way to thin out the graveyard to maximize Volo’s triggers. There are several different ways you can do this: Tormod’s Crypt is a classic graveyard dislike piece if you’re really struggling to get a trigger, but the creeping renaissance is everything in the graveyard. It’s incredible because it brings the creatures back into your hands. , Again, Volo’s nonsense is ready.

Crater Hoof Behemoth

Wizards of the Coast

You have a board of creatures, but now you need a way to win. This is a creature deck. Instead of winning a combo or doing something too clever, you just want to smash and let your opponent calculate the numbers. With that in mind, the Craterho of Behemoth is a great choice. Volo gives you even bigger buffs when two people come in at the same time. With the Triumph of the Hordes, Klothys design, and overwhelming stampede, you can hit even harder!

What I like about Volo is his extensibility. You can make meme decks full of the most ambiguous creature types and enjoy hitting enemies with mongoose for your super casual table, or you are horribly for those more powerful games You can go efficiently. He is potentially one of the best Simic creature deck commanders we’ve ever seen and can’t wait to see how people build him.

If you want to see an example of a deck created using the cards mentioned in this article, check out my Moxfield build for Volo.

Volo, Guide to Monsters will be available in the Magic the Gathering’s Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set and will be available in paper on July 23, 2021.

