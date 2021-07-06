Google Play Store Antitrust Law Epics and developers fixing MDL complaints





Through a letter dated July 2, Epic Games Inc. And other plaintiffs of Inre Google Play Developer Antitrust Litigation have notified the courts overseeing the proceedings against Google LLC and its affiliates that they intend to file an amended complaint in light of the evidence obtained from the discovery. An omnibus allegation to dismiss the hearing is scheduled for July 22 in front of Judge James Donato in San Francisco, California, in a multi-district proceeding, including a collection of proceedings filed by epics, developers and consumers. I will.

In a lawsuit filed in August last year, Epic claimed that Google had a monopoly on the mobile app distribution market for Android users and the associated payment processing market. In addition, Epic argued that Google would charge super-competitive fees for third-party developer games such as Epic’s very popular Fortnite. The proceedings were also filed against Apple Inc., challenging the exorbitant fees allegedly charged against the privilege of selling games on the Apple App Store. The well-known trial ended in late May.

The result of this week’s submission is that Epic and the developer plaintiffs will file a revised complaint by July 21st. The letter also noted that Epic had informed other parties to the proceedings of the amendment and circulated a draft amended complaint proposed in June to Google. 29.

In light of the epic amendments, the developer plaintiffs have also decided to update their complaints, Filing explained. In contrast, consumer plaintiffs believe their current allegations are sufficient to overcome the pending allegations of dismissal and are ready to proceed with oral discussions on their surgical complaints. The letter said.

Epic is represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. These are the same companies that represent the antitrust proceedings against Apple.

Bartlit Beck LLP and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP are co-chief attorneys for the class proposed at In re Google Play Consumer Antitrust Litigation.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Hausfeld LLP are co-chief attorneys for the proposed class of In re Google Play Developer Antitrust Litigation and attorneys at Peekya App Services Inc.

Google is represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and O Melveny Myers LLP.

