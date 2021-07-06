Thermoplastic Polyurethane for Medical Applications-Med-Tech Innovation





If one major industry emerges from an increasingly important pandemic, it is the healthcare system and how it will continue to support the country’s reconstruction. During the various peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for responsive and urgent care was almost a significant overload.

Responses have varied around the world, but pressure on a dynamic and creative approach to biomedical supplies and textiles, especially protective clothing, is global with new demand for greater involvement from manufacturers of all kinds. It became a hot topic.

Thermoplastic polyurethane (or TPU) is widely known for its advanced applications across a variety of healthcare products and is designated by the medical industry. This high-performance material has been specified in the development of many safety-critical applications, from high-tech body armor solutions to leading aerospace solutions. The demand for advanced material solutions in the medical market is an area of ​​increasing interest in TPU applications that are leading the way to creative approaches to biomedical products, protective clothing, infection control, medical devices and more.

Spotlight on thermoplastic polyurethane

Thermoplastic polyurethane or TPU is a rubber-like material with a variety of beneficial features ideal for materials engineering. TPU film grade is made of polyurethane plastic with excellent elasticity and environmental resistance against oil lubricants.

Material properties go beyond standard market aspirations and are critical to innovating product design with features such as enhanced strength. TPU’s excellent physical and mechanical properties such as durability, tear strength, stress and puncture resistance make it a suitable material for medical applications. The additional elastomeric and flexible properties make this material a more versatile choice, especially given its reputation as a more sustainable alternative to PVC materials.

Permalis Tuftane TPU film grade is blended from polyester or polyether aromatic PU polymer technology. The main features of this material are excellent biocompatibility, transparency, high elastic strain recovery, softness to skin contact, and excellent environmental resistance (including various gases and chemicals). Various medical applications spotlight thermoplastic polyurethane, which is emerging as a sustainable alternative to traditional PVC materials, demonstrating market progress through material innovation.

Manufacture of TPU for the medical market

Materials science can accelerate product innovation without compromising compliance with various stringent safety regulations. Material solutions are shaped according to regulatory environment, technical requirements, product performance requirements and more. Especially for manufacturers of medical devices and healthcare products, TPU grades are developed to bridge biocompatibility with fungal or bacterial resistance. Sterilization of the material means that certain TPU grades can resist the growth of microorganisms such as MRSA (S. Aureus) and E-coli, and polyether-based TPUs have the unique ability to resist the growth of microorganisms. Helps limit the spread of bacteria.Thermoplastic polyurethane

Material engineers and designers have multiple package choices because of the flexibility of their processing and the variety of grades desired. The TPU can be injection molded, die cut, thermoformed, or welded to the desired shape or size.

PermalisTuftane TPU film is easy for manufacturers to work with using traditional techniques to comb, convert, and finish plastic and rubber materials. Most commonly, film and sheet processing and finishing techniques are used in manufacturing, including vacuum thermoforming. Heat seal and laminate; Adhesive and solvent adhesion; Cutting, punching, and stamping. RF, HF, ultrasonic welding, embossing, printing.

At the regulatory level, there are extensive compliance programs such as EU Directive 93/42 / EEC and national regulations. For example, ISO 10993, designated for biocompatible medicine, represents safety standards for managing a variety of biological risks. Tuftane TPU film is regularly rated as compliant with a variety of device applications.

Description of biocompatibility

Medical devices are scrutinized under rigorous safety tests to ensure compatibility with the hospital environment. Biocompatible material solutions are designed to meet biological risks. At the very least, these materials must not cause unwanted reactions, such as catalyzing or inducing chemical reactions. Biocompatibility is a statement of safety assessment or proper host response.

Biomedical products are manufactured under strict safety regulations to function in a variety of professional and consumer medical markets. The combination of resistance to bacteria and other fungi and biocompatibility means that these materials are desirable for unique health care challenges and complications.

Medical use of TPU

TPU film applications are specified by leading manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, hospital equipment, biomedical equipment, and personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff.

TPUs have been designated in many markets due to their high performance properties, and their medical applications range from artificial heart components, plasma bags to hospital isolation tents. High strength, tear resistance, and biocompatibility are all important properties that continue to drive product innovation across the medical market. New applications are constantly emerging, especially if medical device manufacturers can advance the types of applications available on the market, such as membrane separation and wound dressings.

Polyurethane has a reputation for being superior to other materials, especially in these demanding environments. In the medical setting, materials often rub against each other or bend. Without TPU grade, these materials can become tired and weak. Enhancing material properties with TPU is a way to drive product design and innovation.

Healthcare professionals benefit from TPU

During the pandemic, the spotlight on protective equipment and supply shortages became a familiar headline. Product innovation and the demand for rapid turnarounds meant that various manufacturers were responsible for supporting the NHS during the global health crisis.

Manufacturers have used TPU solutions such as protective membranes to deploy personal protective equipment or PPE in the United Kingdom and Europe. The spotlight is not only product design and safety, but also the national efforts of manufacturers to rebuild their UK supply chain to urgently produce high-quality PPE solutions for front-line workers. There was also the cooperation. In addition to providing safety solutions to NHS staff, manufacturers are deploying TPU materials in hospital bed mattress systems, which play an important role in patient care.

The point

TPUs have been valuable in advancing product design and helping the medical market innovate its devices and equipment as they tackle difficult health crises, regardless of patient or staff safety applications. Looking to the future, Material Design is the starting point for innovating product design in ways that help market growth and overcome challenges.

