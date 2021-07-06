Nintendo Switch OLED Model Details: Everything You Need to Know





After many years of expectation, a new version of Nintendo Switch has finally arrived. The Nintendo Switch OLED model sounds like a switch with an upgraded OLED display, but it also brings many other promising upgrades to the Nintendos hybrid gaming console.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nintendo Switch OLED (launched for $ 349 on October 8th) and how it works with your existing Switch and Switch Lite.

As the name implies, the biggest change in the new Nintendo Switch is the 7-inch OLED display. This is larger and more advanced than the Switch and Switch Lite’s 6.2-inch and 5.5-inch LCD screens, respectively.

OLED screens are designed to provide darker black and more vibrant colors than standard LCD displays because each pixel is controlled individually. Tests on various OLED-powered TVs, laptops, and phones have shown that these types of screens greatly improve color and contrast. So I wanted to know what titles like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild would look like on the new model.

It’s worth noting that the new switch display uses OLED, but maintains the same 720p resolution as the previous version. As a result, the colors can be a bit pop, but you don’t necessarily notice the level of detail when exploring the high rules or flying around the Mushroom Kingdom.

The flashy new OLED screen isn’t what every new Nintendo Switch does. The OLED model has a wider adjustable kickstand that spans the entire back of the system, allowing multiple viewing angles. This is a great step from the small, slightly flimsy stand of the base switch model. When connecting online with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, an Ethernet port is also built in if you want to get the best possible connection using wired internet.

Switch OLED comes with 64GB of onboard storage for downloading digital games. This is twice the 32GB you get with Switch and Switch Lite. Nintendo also states that the Switch OLED has enhanced audio compared to previous models. This is a claim that I was looking forward to the test.

Switch OLEDs have exactly the same processor, RAM, and general specifications as other versions of the system, so you won’t have long performance or load times while playing games. If you’re holding your breath on a Nintendo Switch Pro with overall muscles above 4K output, you’ll have to wait.

The latest switches are also offered in a sophisticated new white color scheme that extends to both the Joy-Con controller and the dock. And if you want to keep the basics, you can get a standard black model with red and blue Joy-Con.

Only $ 50 higher than the current Nintendo Switch, the $ 349 Switch OLED is shaped to be a version for those who haven’t jumped into the switch family yet. Not only does it have a promising OLED screen, but it also offers a more sophisticated design with a better kickstand, convenient Ethernet ports, and more onboard storage.

If you’re only planning on-the-go games, or if you want the most portable (and cheapest) switch, the $ 199 Nintendo Switch Lite is probably the way to go. Also, when playing primarily in TV mode, this new model works the same as the $ 299 Nintendo Switch when connected to a display. Existing switch owners have little reason to upgrade here, but those who don’t have a switch yet will be treated to the most feature-rich version of the system.

The Switch OLED will arrive on October 8th, with pre-orders not yet announced, but will be available in major retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy within a few weeks. And stay tuned for hands-on testing and verdicts later this year.

