Apple, Facebook and Google are rebuilding the way businesses leverage consumer data





The blueprint for how businesses distribute content to consumers and consent to the use of personal data is changing. Apple recently announced a change in the way it monitors user privacy. To be precise, the plan is to give customers more control over their privacy settings and give their customers more insight into what personal data will be given to their brand.

This has frustrated Facebook executives and said these new changes will limit their ability to deliver targeted content and ads to users. This ensures that advertising revenue from many companies that rely on targeted content, messages, and offers is reduced. For more personalized involvement and effective campaigns.

In addition, Google recently announced that it will change the way personalized content and ads are delivered. The company has introduced a unique new set of technologies that allows it to personally track web users while respecting privacy. According to Google, it can do this through a tool that groups consumers into groups of interest on their device and never sends their browsing information to a central server.

At stake: How to use today’s marketing data

At stake is how businesses use technology and algorithms to track individual users. For example, if Google enhances privacy by masking consumer data, businesses will need to purchase ads through Google and access targeting data to deliver messages before a specific user base. There is.

These big data-based ads have helped businesses find these messages and target people with personal characteristics that could provide the most interesting ones. Big data is the process of retrieving data from third-party providers, collecting online activity, purchase history, social media content, and more to identify people who may be interested in what your company offers.

Nonetheless, one of the pressing issues is that companies make assumptions based on this data. Often, these assumptions are based on old or inaccurate data. In addition to this, people are aware that this is happening and can be considered “creepy.” .. For example, when a person googles for a particular product, their Facebook feed will display a targeted digital ad for the same product.

Therefore, big data is almost always inaccurate and is not preferred due to lack of consumer transparency and control. That said, companies like Google and Apple want to better keep their consumer data more private while continuing to provide consumers with a personalized experience.

How do companies guarantee personalization while upgrading their privacy?

There has been a long-standing dispute over the individual’s right to data privacy. In addition, there is a privacy / personalization paradox. This is consistent with the fact that consumers want data privacy and feel that it is safe. But at the same time, we live in the digital world and most people feel overwhelmed by every message they receive every day. Therefore, they also want the message to be personalized and relevant, and expect the enterprise to provide a great customer experience.

How does data usage change?

As a result, there must be significant changes in the way businesses collect and use data. As mentioned earlier, big data is often inaccurate, feels like a privacy breach, and creates distrust.

Therefore, companies are now accepting the collection of zero-party data. Zero-party data is information that you freely and actively share with brands that your customers trust. This can include personal insights such as preferences, feedback, profile information, interests, consents, and purchase intentions.

As a result, trust, approval, and data management are added.

This is a step that gives customers more control over their data. The advantages of using zero-party data are:

It is limited to that brand and no other brand has the same data. This is the most reliable and correct source of information, as customers provide their own insights rather than making assumptions based on big data. And because it’s based on relationships, it relies on a higher level of trust with the customer. That is, the company must be open and honest about the use of the data, and the relationships must be mutually beneficial.

All of this is driven by the need for companies in all industries, regardless of size or location, to change the way they interact and interact with their customers. They need to build trust so that customers and prospects can happily share zero-party data.

By doing this, these companies reveal access to the data they need to interact with their customers on a terms-by-case basis, providing greater value, including better customer service and associated customer experiences. It also gives customers easy access to update and edit their data, giving them control over their data, not only establishing trust, but also keeping it up-to-date. .. And it leads to mutually beneficial relationships.

Scott Frey was the first founder of Possible NOW, founded in 2000. Currently he is Possible NOW, Inc. He is also President and CEO of Compliance Point, a wholly owned subsidiary of Possible NOW.

